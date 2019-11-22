RENSSELAER — Sunday's Town Mall fire that virtually wiped out the entire building and offices of roughly 20 city and county enterprises has left local leaders and business owners without offices.
In response to the loss, several citizens and organizations are already attempting to raise funds and spread word of locations where office space is available to those in need.
They are also attempting to thank and support the firefighters and other first responders who kept the situation from getting any worse.
On Thursday, the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department stated via Facebook that there were "many individuals, organizations and business wanting to donate" money to the department. There is an account that people can contribute to if they so desire.
Checks payable to "City of Rensselaer Fire Department" can be mailed to the following address: City of Rensselaer Fire Department, P.O. Box 280, Rensselaer, IN 47978.
"Thank you for your support," the department stated.
The Jasper Newton Foundation currently has two such ways to help the Rensselaer businesses and families affected by the fire.
First, to benefit the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department, people can make donations through the Jasper Newton Foundation by writing a check with "Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department" in the memo line.
The second opportunity requires a bit more explanation since the foundation is assisting an outside party's fundraiser. That outside party is the new GracePoint Resource Center, 204 W. Washington St., Rensselaer.
The center is putting together its own "giving tree"-style donation set-up. According to Administrator Brian Hannon, the special Christmas tree should be set up in the office by Monday or sometime early next week.
People will be able to visit the office and take a Christmas card from the tree, each of which is assigned to the family of someone who worked in the destroyed building. That Christmas card will come with a suggestion of which business the person should buy a gift card from to aid that family. The person can then go to that business, buy the gift card, place it inside the Christmas card and return it to GracePoint, which will send it to the families.
"My hope is to get as many of those (gift cards) purchased as we can and then, basically, evenly distribute them among all the families of all the businesses," Hannon said. "(It's) not necessarily (for) the businesses, but the families that work at those businesses."
The center hopes to have all the gift cards returned by Dec. 16 so they can be distributed to the families the week before Christmas. This gives interested people three weeks to purchase gift cards for these families in need.
"A lot of people want to help, but they just don't know how," Hannon said. "So we're just kind of creating an avenue for people to support the folks that lost their businesses."
The Jasper Newton Foundation wants to help expand that avenue by allowing people to donate toward the purchase of more gift cards. Checks can be mailed to the foundation with the word "Businesses" in the memo line to go toward this cause.
"We all want to 'do something' when a tragedy like this strikes close to home," the foundation stated. "Here are just a couple of ways you can help."
Hannon said the idea came from a ministry that is normally done at Tri-County Bible Church.
"It's something we've always done, but we've never done it on this kind of community-wide scale, I guess," he said. "That's kind of where the idea came from. This is a little different. Normally we have certain families in mind we're trying to help (and it is) a lot more specific."
One prominent office that was inside the building was the Jasper County Economic Development organization. The organization recently stated that it is "amazed by how our community has come together in this time of need."
"We would like to extend a special thank you to the first responders from Jasper County and the surrounding counties who came to help save our historic downtown," the organization stated.
Rodney Urbano, the chairman of JCEDO's board of directors said the fire was a "dreadful" thing for the local business community.
“While this is sad, Rensselaer and the larger community of Jasper County is resilient," he said. "The community has already shown this with its powerful and positive response of support for the impacted businesses. This support will continue as we grow forward from this.”
In its own words, all that remains of the organization's offices is "a mere handful of files and our personnel."
"While the extent of the damage caused by the fire will set us back, we are thankful that no one was seriously injured and that our staff members are safe and eager to get back to the work we love," the organization stated. "We are currently sorting out several issues but are working on getting back to full strength as quickly as possible.
JCEDO is currently "evaluating options for long-term space" and said that it will keep the community informed as it continues this process. The organization also wished to thank those who reached out to check on the employees, who can still be reached at 219-866-3080.
“It is difficult to take in exactly what has happened, both to us and the countless small businesses that are impacted,” said JCEDO Executive Director Stephen Eastridge. “I am thankful that we took the time to prepare ourselves in advance for emergency situations. Because of this, we will be able to recover quickly. All of us at JCEDO love the work that we do and continue to be dedicated to our mission and this community. Personally, I am very optimistic about the future of our organization and our community.”
Rensselaer Fire Chief and Building Commissioner Kenny Haun recently used his access at the Rensselaer Utility Office to provide GracePoint with the following list of additional businesses which were using space inside the Town Mall:
- The Cutting Room
- Miracle Ear
- Filson Rentals
- Work One
- Rich's Barber Shop
- B&D Pool and Spa
- Nail Bumpers
- The Sune Salon
- Express Employment Professionals
- LASUMIKI Enterprises LLC
- Filson Rentals
- Dr. Kim Moyer (optometrist)
- Serenity Health & Wellness
- McDonald's (business office)
- Corn Genetics
- MS Maxwell LLC
- Tracey Goodman (cosmetologist)
Secretary Maggie Hickman, of the Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce, recently released the following list of Rensselaer addresses with space for a business affected by the fire:
- Steve Clapp: (219-869-2962) 105 E. Drexel
- Dene Mattocks: (219-819-8348) Properties on Washington St.
- Nancy Klockow: (219-242-1723) 116 S. Van Rensselaer St.
- Don Tonner: (219-866-5581) 1106 McKinley Ave.
- Dave Walter: (219-866-5041 128) S. Van Rensselaer St.
- Regency Properties (Contact Jennifer): (812-491-7653) College Square Plaza
- Jenkins Realtors: (219-866-5908) 110 Front Street (Stunt Dawg)
- Ed Davisson: (317-750-4592) 1238 N. McKinley Ave.
- Dr. Patrick Sheets: (219-613-1109) 208 W. Washington St.
- Frank Shelly: (219-866-2131) 2605 N. McKinley Ave.
- Craig Davisson: (503-730-7373) 305 N. College Ave.
- Dennis Black: (219-863-3495) 1027 S. College Ave (Drexel Hall offices)
Carol Addison, business manager and office administrator for Dr. Sheets' office, recently told the Rensselaer Republican that his office space at 208 W. Washington St. experienced smoke damage from the fire. For this reason, his practice has been forced to move back to its old office at 123 S. McKinley Ave. His temporary phone number is 219-819-1799.
As of Thursday, Sheets and his staff were still waiting for a cleaning and air purification company to clean his old office space.
Local business owners/office personnel affected by the Town Mall fire who would like to have their businesses' temporary (or new) location posted in the Rensselaer Republican is encouraged to email that information to reporter@rensselaerrepublican.com with "Town Mall Fire move" in the subject line.