RENSSELAER — Numerous local law enforcement agencies took part in the Fraternal Order of Police's annual Shop with a Cop event at the Rensselaer Walmart Saturday.
Each year, this event helps around 100 children's families to buy personal supplies at the local Walmart, along with a toy of their choosing. The kids also get a chance to meet and snag a quick picture with Santa Claus before he heads back up to the North Pole for the big night. Approximately 70 kids were helped at this year's event.
Participating agencies included Rensselaer Police, the Jasper and Newton County Sheriff's Offices and members of National Guard Post 938, at least one of whom is also with the Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security.