RENSSELAER — Tracy Biggs, MA, CCC-SLP, CLC, Franciscan Health speech-language pathologist, has recently been credentialed as a certified lactation counselor (CLC). She completed training with the Healthy Children Project, Inc. Center for Breastfeeding, and her certification was obtained through The Academy of Lactation Policy and Practice.
A certified lactation counselor is someone who evaluates and provides counseling in breastfeeding to pregnant, lactating and breastfeeding women. To obtain the CLC credential, a lactation counselor must complete a minimum of 52 hours of training, pass a criterion-referenced examination and demonstrate competencies and skills required to provide evidence-based counseling.
In support of breastfeeding mothers in the community, Franciscan Health Rensselaer offers outpatient breastfeeding services at the hospital. FHR's lactation consultants are registered nurses and IBCLCs (International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants).
Patients that see lactation consultants might be referred to Biggs for therapy and guidance with any breastfeeding issues.
Biggs received her Master of Science in speech-language pathology from Ball State University in 2007. She has worked at Franciscan Health for 12 years.
She is experienced in all areas of rehabilitation, including pediatrics, acute rehab, home health and inpatient rehab. Her expertise is in speech, language, communication, swallowing disorders and augmentative alternative communication for both pediatrics and adult populations. In addition to obtaining her CLC certification, she is in the certification process for orofacial myofunctional therapy to become a qualified orofacial myologist (QOM). Orofacial myofunctional therapy is an interdisciplinary practice that works to correct the dysfunction of muscles of the face and mouth related to their functions such as, breathing, sucking, chewing, swallowing and speech production.
For more information about Franciscan Health Rensselaer's outpatient breastfeeding services or to make an appointment, please call (765) 449-5133 or visit FranciscanHealth.org.
Franciscan Health offers outpatient rehabilitation services that include, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy in two locations: Rensselaer and Wheatfield. For more information about therapy services in Rensselaer, call (219) 866-2080 and for more information about therapy services in Wheatfield, call (219) 956-4000.