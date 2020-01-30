RENSSELAER — Franciscan Health Rensselaer will host a diabetes support group once per month at its facility.
The class will be 4-5 p.m.CST in the second floor conference room at Franciscan Health Rensselaer, 1104 E. Grace St., Rensselaer
The class will be second Wednesday of every month, starting Feb. 12. The support group is led by a nationally certified diabetes educator and will cover a wide variety of topics, such as managing blood glucose levels, simple meal planning and recipe make overs. Each meeting will also include time for open discussion between participants.
After the initial Feb. 12 meeting, dates for the remainder of the year for the support group are:
- March 11
- April 8
- May 13
- June 10
- July 8
- Aug. 12
- Sept. 9
- Oct. 14
Each meeting is open to all patients and community members who have diabetes, along with their family members and friends. All meetings are free to attend but registration is suggested by calling 844-441-6609 or by visiting FranciscanHealth.org.