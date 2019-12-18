RENSSELAER — The Good Samaritan Food Pantry used part of Wednesday to thank Pipestone Veterinarian Services for a donation of over 450s pound of pork loins. As of that time, the pantry reported that even more pork loins were set to be donated sometime on Friday.
Food pantry gets donation from Pipestone
