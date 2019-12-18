pantry

Good Samaritan Food Pantry President Bob Souza (left) accepts a donation of pork loins from Pipestone Veterinary Services. 

RENSSELAER — The Good Samaritan Food Pantry used part of Wednesday to thank Pipestone Veterinarian Services for a donation of over 450s pound of pork loins. As of that time, the pantry reported that even more pork loins were set to be donated sometime on Friday.

