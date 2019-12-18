RENSSELAER — Firefighters, city employees and law enforcement arrived at the home of Dale Northcutt along West Grace Street Wednesday, after relatives called to report smoke filling the house.
First responders were called sometime shortly after 12 p.m. Trucks from Rensselaer and Marion Township's fire departments arrived at the scene soon afterwards. Local law enforcement also arrived to make roadblocks and give the firefighters space. City employees also assisted at the scene by helping to cut power to the house.
Northcutt said firefighters believe it is a problem with his furnace.
"That's where they think it is," Northcutt said of the furnace. "The house filled up with smoke."
Northcutt and others were inside the house at the time, eating lunch. But then the smoke arrived and got worse. At first, they thought it was due to an electrical malfunction.
"We thought it was the ceiling fan at first," he said. "We shut it off. We were sitting there, and it started getting worse."
Rensselaer Fire Chief Kenny Haun wasn't immediately available for a comment about the cause of the fire.