Fire

Firefighters from across the Illiana region are responding to a fire in Kentland, Indiana Tuesday night.

 Photo by Scott Anderson

Firefighters from a number of communities in the Illiana region are responding to a fire in Kentland, Indiana. 

The fire is at a plastics factory in Kentland. Sheldon, Crescent-Iroquois and Donovan are some of the fire departments responding. 

