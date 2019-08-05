DEMOTTE — KV School District and DeMotte Christian School Corporation students and their parents gathered at Spencer Park in DeMotte for the annual Back to School Fair, where free school supplies and other helpful items are given out by area churches, businesses and civic organizations. The free school supplies saves parents from having to pay for these items and from having to shop for them, especially families with multiple children in school.
The supplies included back packs, given out first so the kids had something to put all of the other supplies inside, from the Grace Fellowship Church in DeMotte. They were given notebooks, colored pencils, notebook paper, expanding file folders, tab dividers, index cards, crayons, scissors, disinfecting wipes, tissues and much more.
Canopies lined the grassy area in Spencer Park and as families arrived, they were registered and given a number. Then they were free to get a hot dog, ice cream or to have their face painted and given a balloon creation by the KV School Corporation. Everything was free to the families.
The event is scheduled to last two hours, but some come early to get in the first set of numbers. Families were called in groups of 50 to keep the line flowing and running smoothly. As the last of the 50 were moved along, the next group was called. Music played and the kids seemed to be enjoying themselves as they filled their backpacks with the items on their class lists. As each of the items was passed out, a volunteer would mark it off and the children would move on the the next table.
Most of the organizations and businesses handing out the items planned for at least 500 children. Smile Your Best Dental gave out toothbrush kits to every family member, because everyone needs to have good teeth. The Gideons gave out New Testament Bibles to those who wanted one, and the First Church gave out socks until they ran out. Wheatfield Retired Teachers gave out chapstick and bubblegum.
Belstra's gave out lunch boxes, pencils and coloring books.
The children received pens, pencils, and everything they needed to begin the school year off with a great start due to the generosity of the community, churches, businesses and organizations that came with donated items to give to the students.
The organizers said this, "The Back to School Fair Committee would like to thank all of the people who gave of their time as well as financial support to help make this year’s Back to School Fair a success. We would like to thank the following churches, businesses and organizations for all of their help: Tysen’s, Jasper County REMC, Polar Ice Systems, Wheatfield Grain, Hamstra Builders, Belstra Milling, Krol Family Medicine, DeMotte American Legion, Travel Centers, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance,Illiana Heating and Cooling, Rodney and Donja VerSteeg, First Trust Credit Union, Smile Your Best Dental, Jasper County Sheriff, DeMotte State Bank, KV Women’s Club, Leestma Healthcare, DeBoer Family Eye Care, Celebrate Recovery, New Leaf Counseling Services, Jasper County Library, Wheatfield Elementary Retirees, KV Teachers’ Association, DeMotte Christian Schools, The Gideons, Grace Fellowship, Sorrowful Mother, DeMotte First Church of the Nazarene, KV Christian Church, United Methodist Church, First Church, St. Cecilia’s, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Faith Lutheran, Immanuel URC, Calvary Assembly of God, Tefft United Methodist Church, Kniman United Methodist Church, American Reformed Church, Bethel Christian Reformed Church and First Christian Reformed Church. Any others not included please know that your support was appreciated as well.
"We are blessed to be part of such a generous community. Please support these local organizations so that we can continue to reach out and help those within our community who most need it."