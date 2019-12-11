RENSSELAER — The recent layoffs of virtually all employees from Rensselaer's local Genova plastics plant has left an estimated 75-90 people out of work, just weeks before the holidays arrive.
One of the people recently laid off is the plant's quality control auditor, Jose Soto, who said the last day of production at the plant was Nov. 22.
"We were told that this would be a temporary layoff until Mon., Dec. 2," Soto said. "By then, employees were told that the layoff period got extended to Mon., Dec. 9 to resume operations. Following all of this, employees are indefinitely laid off — until further notice."
Soto said the employees did not receive any sort of holiday pay.
"Employees we told from plant management that we would receive holiday pay for Thanksgiving," he said. "However, since we were indefinitely laid off, unfortunately, we did not receive holiday pay. Furthermore, there was no consolation package offered to me, personally."
He added that the employees' health insurance was stopped as of Nov. 30 without notice.
"I found out by visiting the office for other reasons," Soto said Wednesday. "I am without health insurance at this time."
Genova's stated reason for the layoffs was that it was experiencing a material shortage.
"Before we were laid off, management did give us papers to sign acknowledging the layoffs (with) the proof we can use to file for unemployment," Soto said. "I did file for unemployment. Regarding unemployment, I'm awaiting approval."
The company's local and corporate offices have not responded to several requests for comments on the situation, including ones from the Rensselaer Republican and city officials.
"I've had people go down there, but they don't seem to want to say anything," Rensselaer Mayor Stephen Wood said Tuesday. "Nobody from their management has contacted me or any city personnel as far as that goes."
There are rumors among Genova's employees that the recent layoffs at Rensselaer and at least one other Genova location in Paducah, KY are actually due to a failed deal to sell the company to new management. Soto said this was a rumor he had heard "before the layoffs began."
"However, our plant management did not officially confirm that," he said of this rumor, before repeating the company's claim of a material shortage.
There are additional rumors that similar layoffs are happening at the company's plants nationwide.
"I've heard the rumor that they're all shut down," Wood said. "But I can't substantiate that, because they have not talked to me. We don't want them to leave town or anything, but I don't know what their situation is."
Though Wood noted that the layoffs will "have an economic impact on the city," he is unsure of the extent of it.
"I don't know what that's going to be," he said. "... I hate to see them go. I don't know whether they're shutting down or if they're for sale or what's happened. I really don't know, and they've chosen not to tell me anything."
In addition to the number of area employees now out of work, the plant's lack of payment to the city will also have an impact.
"I don't know what the percentage was that lived in Rensselaer, versus maybe they commuted," Wood said. "We sell them utilities, too. We sell them electric gas, water, sewage ...We're going to miss that."
Though the situation is still unclear this week, there are some resources the laid off employees could use to find another job.
Rich Sapper, manager of the WorkOne job agency locations in Jasper, Newton and Lake Counties, said WorkOne's offices are available to help those who were laid off at Genova.
"We can help with creating resumes, helping with interview skills, paying for training opportunities to gain skills for other jobs and, most importantly, to find other jobs," Sapper stated.
Some local citizens have also inquired about ways to raise funds or collect resources for the employees and families in need, here in the holiday season. As of Wednesday, whatever form these donations take is not yet clear.
WorkOne's Rensselaer location can be contacted at 219-866-4330 for an appointment. Laid off employees from around the area can also call the Morocco location at 1-800-661-2258, the Hammond location at 219-933-8332 or the Gary location at 219-981-1520.
"Given the situation (which is a great disappointment), I will try to enjoy the holidays with my family," Soto said, before mentioning that he will also be searching for a new job. "Since the layoff, I often think about my coworkers and their families with the hardship this brings. I remain hopeful that we will move forward in some way, despite what happened."