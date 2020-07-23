RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Health Department will conduct drive-through COVID-19 testing for the next two weeks.
It will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 28-Aug. 1 and Aug. 4-8, at the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1060 W. Clark St., Rensselaer.
There is no charge for the testing, but people who want to be tested are asked to bring some form of ID to confirm Indiana residential status.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19, as well as those who don’t but are at high risk due to age (65), have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or other underlying condition; a member of a minority population; pregnant; or have had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive patient are encouraged to get tested.