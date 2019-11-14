RENSSELAER — Brandon Schreeg, a representative of the consulting firm Kimley-Horn, updated the Rensselaer City Council Tuesday evening on plans for the city's downtown revitalization project.
Schreeg was also there to ask the council to allow Mayor Stephen Wood to sign a financial commitment letter for a grant opportunity of nearly $10 million, which the council eventually approved that night.
The downtown revitalization project was originally being handled by Remenschneider Associates, Inc., working with Michael Eagan of Entheos Architects in Indianapolis, before the company was became part of Kimley-Horn. Now, the same people are handling the project as part of the latter firm.
Those people were first selected to handle the downtown plan, as RAI, back in August of 2017. After several steering committee meetings, an open house meeting at the eMbers Venue and a presentation for the Jasper County Commissioners, the city council approved the tentative plans for the project in May of 2018.
"We then jumped into the schematic design process in September of 2018," Schreeg said. "The project limits from that squeezed down just a little bit. It wasn't the entire downtown."
Instead the team focused on the area between the Iroquois River bridge on Washington (Street) and Cullen Street, including the brick streets and courthouse property in that area, as well as the county property across the street from the courthouse.
"We are dealing with three different entities that own the property," "So you have the city, the county and then the INDOT (Indiana Department of Transportation) right-of-way on Washington and Cullen Streets."
For the schematic design process, the firm had a field survey completed, in order to understand the existing conditions of the right-of-ways and utility needs. Then it began proposing design concepts for the projects. These have included a farmer's market near the county property and changes to the streets, such new lampposts and new walkways along widened sidewalks.
Schreeg said a 3-D video "fly-through" of the designs will be available soon, to give interested parties a better sense of what these designs will or could look like in the downtown area.
Grant-funding opportunities the firm is interested in include the Main Street Revitalization Program from Indiana's Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) that goes as high as $600,000.
Schreeg said INDOT also "steered us towards" applying for funds that would be available in fiscal year 2025, which would pay for enhancements to Washington Street, from the Iroquois River, to Cullen Street. These enhancements would include decorative lights and planters, as well as upgraded sidewalks.
The actual name of the INDOT application is called the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). To have a shot at the program, Rensselaer would apply for it in a competitive process. The city would make its case and find out if it received the award by February of 2020.
"If awarded, the city would receive 80 percent of the funding for the project that we've identified," Schreeg said. "The city then needs to come up with a 20 percent match, if you will, on that proposal."
Kimley-Horn said the total project cost of the Washington Street portion, with escalation, is $7.3 million. According to Schreeg, this means that Rensselaer's match would be around $1.5 million.
To apply for the grant, the city was required to sign a financial commitment letter for that $1.5 million to be used in 2025. Schreeg then requested that the council allow Mayor Wood to sign a letter to that effect.
The city's project manager, Jerry Lockridge, said the grant opportunity was "probably the best avenue to take for funding for the downtown area."
"Basically, we're going to improve a good portion of it with new sidewalks and lighting and roads and drainage and infrastructure," he said. "I just think, long-term, this is a benefit to us, and I think we should move forward and try and see if we can't at least get this money."
He added that the city might not actually receive the grant this time around. But he said that "if we don't, we should keep trying, year after year, until we do."
"I think, eventually, we should get approval to do the project," he said. "And it would be beneficial to all of us."
Councilmen Bill Hollerman and George Cover were not present that night, but Councilmen Rick Odle, Ernest Watson Jr. and Scott Barton were there, meaning a quorum was present to approve Wood to sign the letter.
Schreeg also clarified that the letter doesn't require the city to say definitively how the $1.5 million will be paid.
"The letter is pretty basic," Schreeg said. "It's just a commitment letter. It doesn't even say what funds are accounts or anything like that, where the monies would be coming from."
Stace Pickering, who was in attendance that night, said the Main Street Rensselaer organization supports the grant application "100 percent."
"This is the only way we're ever going to be able to finance a project such as this," Wood said.
Councilman Scott Barton said he wanted the revitalization project to succeed, but he urged caution about signing such a letter before the council knew 100 percent where the funding would come from to make up the $1.5 million by 2025. The other Councilmen acknowledged his concern but felt the city had time to plan accordingly.
"I think this is a win-win for the city," said Councilman Ernest Watson, Jr. "And I think this is something that we have to go after."
Odle agreed.
"I think there's been enough input from the downtown businesses that they would like to see this happen as part of the commitment that the Mayor's made and we've made as a council to try to revitalize downtown," he said. "I think this is something we need to move along with."
Barton agreed, but he said the city government shouldn't procrastinate about putting the appropriate funds together, in advance of the due date.
"I want this project to go along, too, but I also want to be responsible to know where the heck the money's coming from," Barton said. "And I know it's so easy to say 'Well we got five years to figure it out' — No, we don't have five years to figure it out."
Odle said the council would be able to set aside funds over the years.
"I'm saying 'Every year, you can set aside something,'" Odle said. "We do everything else that way. Why not put aside your TIF (Tax Increment Financing) money, whatever you have coming in? I mean, it's not like we're not going to have any money at all."
Wood stressed the importance of the project for Rensselaer's downtown area.
"I mean, if you go around this area and look at some other communities around this area, there's nothing left of their downtowns," Wood said. "And right now, we're going through a spurt where our downtown is coming alive. And we want to keep that traction going. And it only behooves us to do this project."
All members of the council who were present that night, including Barton, gave approval.