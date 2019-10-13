Name: Northside Tavern
Address: 1334 N McKinley Ave, Rensselaer, IN 47978
Contact Info: 219-866-5783
Website: Facebook/NSTAVERN
Owner: Dan & Lori Yager
Opening Date: 11/02/2009
What does this business do?
Since 1933, Northside Tavern has been serving beer and libations to thirsty customers, grilling up burgers and filling the bellies of hungry guests.
What was the impetus for opening this business?
We were looking to move south. We are from Whitling, Indiana. As we were looking at properties, we stopped in to have a bite to eat at Northside. After talking to the previous owners, Kim and Roger Mathew, we instantly fell in love with the place and the town. We had owned a bar in Whitling, but wanted a more relaxed setting.
What is the best thing about being located in Rensselaer?
The people. Everyone has been very welcoming to us.
What is the biggest challenge?
The changing times: Social media sometimes takes the place of meeting your friends and neighbors out for a drink. We try to make the Northside experience something work meeting your friends out for.
When is your busiest time of the year?
Late fall/winter; harvest is done, weather turns cold and pool and dart leagues get rolling. Friends and neighbors meet for our Friday Fish Fry or our Steak/Chop Dinners on the second Saturday of each month.
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
Hands down it's our half-pound bacon cheese burger, chased down with a frosty beverage.
What is a less popular item/service you would recommend?
We try to eliminate any unpopular item with something new and different. We would recommend our chicken parmesan sandwich...melted cheese and marinara sauce on our breaded chicken breast. Try our take on a classic margarita...the Danarita. Credit given to our bartender Lisa Malone, who has been with us the whole way. Thank you, Lisa.
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
Coming up with new food and drink menu items. Going to food tastings. We like seeing what is available and trying to put our spin on it. This is seen mostly in the summer when we have different lunch specials other than our normal menu. We also like hosting special events. With the help of our creative staff, we are able to have new and different get-togethers. We enjoy seeing our guests socializing and having a good time.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
Our work schedule. We might work every day at times. We might put in a lot of hours at times, but we can always find the time to spend with our families. We miss out on some things, but can almost always be there when it matters most.
What is the biggest downside?
Our work schedule. Funny how that works out.
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
That all business owners are millionaires. We borrow money from the bank just like everyone else. We, as business owners, enjoy what we are doing so we want to invest in our livelihood and our community.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
Hot food, cold beer and a smile can make the world a better place, on person at a time.
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
When we finally pay Northside off, we suspect Hover cars and Mars colonies will be all the rage. Retire..? What is this word you speak of?
How has your business changed over time?
Over the years, our customers and staff have become like family to us. Even that crazy uncle we all have.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Work for a few people in the business you want to start first. We worked as bartenders, waitresses, bouncers, accountants and delivery truck drivers before we started our first bar nearly 20 years ago. Also, it's kind of like buying a house. Don't overextend yourself financially. Realistically acknowledge what your expenses will be and go from there.