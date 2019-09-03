RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central High School student Aidan Geleott announced Tuesday that he has raised nearly twice the amount he intended to get in funds to purchase new microphones for the school's auditorium.
Despite having an original goal of just $10,000, donors have contributed a total of $19,270 to Geleott's cause.
"(Donors) all went above and beyond and our school and community will greatly benefit for years to come because of this!" Geleott wrote in a Facebook post published through the Jasper Newton Foundation.
He wrote that, specifically, $2,315. was accumulated through a special "donate" page that was put up on Facebook by the foundation.
The Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Cooperative also approved his request for $1,000 toward this cause, which was given through its quarterly Round-up Grant.
He said that the remaining donations were all received "over the past two months" in the mail.
Geleott wrote that the 10 microphones he intended to raise funds for "will be purchased immediately," and that he has "already arranged" for the additional funds to be placed in a new account.
This restricted fund account, controlled by the Rensselaer Central School Administration, will be used "strictly for future RCHS auditorium sound needs." This will allow the sound system to be repaired and/or upgraded over time.
"I want to extend a huge thank you to Brienne Hooker and her staff at our Jasper Newton Foundation Office for their assistance with this project," he wrote. "Finally, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who supported this fundraiser! I am confident that we have all made a sound investment'!"
Origins
Speaking earlier this year, Geleott said this fundraising project began when he decided to speak to Mark Heinig, the technical director of Fendig Summer Children's Theater.
Heinig mentioned that July 2019 would mark the 40th anniversary of the RCHS auditorium, where Fendig's productions are performed. Geleott then decided to raise money to improve the auditorium’s sound system, which he later said is “aging and depleted.” He is familiar with this, as a student who has had a lot of participation in Fendig.
For his fundraiser, he emphasized how much activity goes on in the auditorium for students and citizens in general.
“I kind of turned it into not just a Fendig project but (something that could) reach the whole community,” he said. “The auditorium has served as a community center, almost.”
“I just kind of wanted to give back to Fendig,” he said. “I have a pretty busy schedule, but I have fun doing it all, so it’s great.”
Geleott said his mother then ran into Brienne Hooker, the executive director of the Jasper Newton Foundation, who said that she would be interested in talking with him about the project.
“I met with Brienne, and one of the things that we did was go through different community groups that she has in the foundation’s database, typical community donors that like to help out with stuff,” he said. “She was also able to help find lots of alumni that would have connections to the auditorium.”
More than 500 letters were planned to be sent out to people who may be interested in donating.