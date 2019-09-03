DEMOTTE — For months, resident Mark Gust has appeared at the DeMotte Town Council meetings to ask for and discuss a dog park in town, and one that would allow all types of dogs, including pit bulls. He has a service dog that is a pitbull mix, and although his dog is well-behaved, he cannot take it to some of the dog parks in Lake or Porter Counties because of its breed.
He and Town Manager Heather Tokarz have been working together to find an appropriate spot for such a dog park. At the July meeting, he suggested Airport Park and the town council wanted to see what residents near the park had to say about it. Tokarz, at the August meeting, said a dog park at the Airport Park wouldn’t work out. Residents are against the idea. She said in her research, the best areas for dog parks are industrial or agriculture areas.
She said the park board will look at other options.
Gust said he has also spoken to residents in the area of the park, and did not get the same response. Councilman Mark Boer said people aren’t going to tell him they don’t want it, but they will tell town employees.
Emily Waddle, town attorney, explained to Gust there is a process that has to be followed in order for the park board to be built. She said there needs to be a financial plan, more information and research and plans for raising the funds. Gust asked how he could have a plan and an estimated cost without first having the property to place it.
He was told he could work off what an average type of park needs. Gust said dogs need to get out and socialize to reduce dog issues in town. He plans to look into it more and to talk to Leeann Doffin, who was one of the women who raised funds for the playground equipment at Spencer Park, and now works for the Jasper Newton Foundation, to get funding ideas.
His service dog has attended every meeting with him, and sits quietly at his feet each time.
In other business, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Diva Rish reported the recent Touch of Dutch Festival went really well. She told the council, “Thank you for letting us play in the park.” She also said the park looked wonderful. There were 130 vendors at the festival and the beer garden did well and continues to grow. She also said the traveling museum exhibit reported 3,000 visitors during the two-day festival. The car show had 170 entries as well, and Rish said, the caliber of cars was “unbelievable.”
Town Council President Jeff Cambe said the chamber did a “wonderful job,” and the festival gets “better and better.”
Rish said there was some vandalism. A festival flag was stolen and portable lights, which weren’t picked up until 10 days after the festival was over, had some damage done to them.
The council is continuing to look into security cameras for the park to prevent such problems in the future.
Waddle said a lawsuit has been filed against the owners for the former Marathon station, that sits on the southwest corner of Halleck St. and 9th St. She said in the past, when a complaint is made, the property gets fixed up, but now, it looks “terrible” again. She said the town would like to acquire the property, unless it would be cost prohibitive to remove the gas tanks. This is the owner’s second violation of town ordinances.