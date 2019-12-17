RENSSELAER — Linda Comingore, the executive director of the Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce, spent part of her Monday presenting certificates for the chamber's Good Neighbor Award to the fire departments of Monticello and Monon in recognition of their support and aid during the Nov. 17 Town Mall Fire. The Good Neighbor Award recipients were announced at the Chamber Annual Meeting Dec. 3.
Departments honored for Town Mall fire assistance
Nick Fiala
