HEBRON — The Hebron Police Department made an early morning arrest Aug. 11, bringing in Ryan Lucas Jr., 20, of DeMotte on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating an incident that allegedly took place March 10. The sheriff’s office was notified of the incident March 24, and received an arrest warrant for Lucas on June 26.
The alleged incident occurred when a 14-year old was staying overnight at her grandmother’s house in Wheatfield. While at the grandmother’s, Lucas is reported to have come to the home, climbed through a window and had sexual contact with the minor child. The sheriff’s office stated the window was intentionally left “unsecured” at the time.
Lucas was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center in Rensselaer and incarcerated with a bond amount of $1,500 cash. The offense of sexual misconduct with a minor is a Level 5 felony.