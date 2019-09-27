DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council met Monday night with a special presentation given to recently retired town manager, John Dyke. Executive Director of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization, Stephen Eastridge, presented a plaque of appreciation to Dyke for his many years on the JCEDO Board of Directors. His term officially ended on June 30.
“He served for a very long time. His opinion was very valued in our boardroom,” Eastridge said. “He helped DeMotte grow and he helped Jasper County grow.”
Dyke thanked the council for allowing him to b a part of the JCEDO. “I always enjoyed coming back (from meetings) and explaining to people what’s happening in Jasper County,” he said. Dyke brought a piece of wood with him and shared the story behind it as he begins the life of retirement.
He said a woman came in to get a permit to build a house and he explained he would need a blueprint. She showed him a piece of wood, on which she had drawn a version of the home she wanted to build. Dyke told her that he would need a more detailed blueprint, but after the second time she brought the piece of wood back, he told her, “No blueprints, no house.” And he finally got the proper blueprints.
He has kept the piece of wood as a reminder of the work he did. Heather Tokarz, who stepped into Dyke’s shoes as town manager after he stepped down, said, “It was always an honor working with John Dyke in the office. It was a great honor and a privilege to work with John. . .Congratulations John.”
Councilman Mark Boer said Dyke would always ask a lot of questions, not acting like a “know it all” but just trying to get all the answers he needed.
Sheriff Pat Williamson came to the council to introduce himself and to talk about a software program he and the sheriff’s office are looking at. He said the software will help the county police and fire departments to respond better, and the software has a database where municipalities can find stats for grant applications and much more. He said it would improve emergency services including dispatch. He said better software is more expensive but he said, “This will make us a more attractive county to businesses and new residents.”
Crowd supports dog park
Mark Gust, who has been advocating for a dog park in the town of DeMotte returned to the council meeting with a number of people who are also interested in seeing a dog park built in town. He read a statement he wrote saying he loves living in the town of DeMotte, but he would like a place to take his dog to socialize with other dogs. He said he began last year by attending a park board meeting where he said the board was very receptive. He then came to the town council asking for a dog park, and he was told he would need to raise the money for it as the town didn’t have the funds.
Gust said Tokarz had told him about an area of the Airport Park, but afterwards told him that wouldn’t work because the residents near the park were opposed to the idea. “Between June and July, she took any and all hope of using that area at Airport Park,” he said. He asked again for a public hearing on the dog park.
Boer, a longtime board member, spoke up saying the council had talked about it and that this is a public meeting, so he has had his public meeting.
Town Attorney Emily Waddle said the council has already told him what he needs to do to get a dog park. “We have to have a specific goal in mind,” she said. “Come with a plan. You need a specific step-by-step procedure in place. You can fill this room every month, but to what end? Give us a plan.”
She said the council members are kind and good people and they aren’t against the project. “Tell us what you can provide and this council will go to bat for you,” she told Gust. “We do not want to be enemies.”
A woman in the audience asked if a part of the park could be opened for dog walking instead of a separate dog park. Cambe explained the parks were built for people, and to add to the current parks would be “off the table.”
He suggested the free dog park at Fair Oaks Farms isn’t that far of a drive and a good place to take the dogs.
Gust was told he would have to have a plan to bring to the council. He said there will be a committee meeting and he hopes to get some ideas on how the dog park can be built.
Budget hearing
Jeff Cambe, council president, opened the public hearing for the budget. Treasurer Peggy Michelin said they have kept within the growth quotient set by the state, and said department heads have done a good job of staying within their budgets.
“We may have to make some minor adjustments,” she said, “but nothing large.”
Tokarz said the road budget is higher this year due to the gas tax the state imposed to help with infrastructure through the Community Crossroads Grants. The budget will be adopted at the October meeting.
In other business, the board approved a commercial solar ordinance similar to ones approved by the county and other towns. Waddle said a residential ordinance for solar will be separate. She explained the town’s plan commission had formed a committee to draft an ordinance, and it took several drafts before this last was done. “It was a long process,” she said. “It wasn’t done lightly.”
Tokarz said INDOT had contacted the town about the possibility of a round-about at the corner of 15th St. and Halleck St., where State Rd. 10 and U.S. 231 meet.
Town engineer Daryl Knip reported he and Tokarz are still working on options for the flood plain and an asset management plan for future Community Crossing grants. He also reported work continues on the Division St. widening project, and they are starting on the right-of-way phase. They are also still investigating the sewer extension to the I-65 corridor.