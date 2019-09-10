RENSSELAER — The General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has made plans Sept. 11 to honor the volunteer fire departments of Remington, Rensselaer and Wheatfield.
It's all part of a tribute to their service and in memory of 9/11.
The DAR will honor Remington's firefighters at the Remington Town Hall at 9 a.m. CST, the Rensselaer area's firefighters at 10 a.m. CST and Wheatfield's firefighters at 1 p.m. CST.
The idea came from local DAR leader Rhonda Kennedy. She said the DAR will be bringing local firefighters several items, including letters of appreciation, cupcakes and cookies, as well as a U.S. flag to place in the firehouse. The local chapter may be able to acknowledge other public servants on 9/11 in the future.
"I was just reading up on 9/11 and the history behind it and so forth, and I thought it would be so nice to just honor our local firefighters," Kennedy said. "And we have hopes to, possibly next year, go to the police station and honor our law enforcement officials, too. But this year, we thought we'd start small and just go to the firefighters and let them know we appreciate their protection of our community."
Members of the DAR earn their place in the organization by proving they are directly descended from someone involved in the United States' efforts toward independence. As a kind of bastion for patriotism in the community, the organization wished to let those who serve the community know they are appreciated.
"Patriotism is kind of the foundation of our organization," Kennedy said. "A lot of our activities are derived from service to other people, and just to let them know that we appreciate our country and all those who serve it. It's kind of a service project for us, too, but we just want to let our firemen know that we appreciate them."
It is a small gesture of thanks to locals who put their lives on the line to protect everyone in their community.
"They do that every time they go out on a call," Kennedy said. "They never know what's ahead."