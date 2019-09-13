RENSSELAER — The General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution organization visited area fire departments Wednesday to thank them for their service in remembrance of 9/11.
The chapter ultimately visited at least four fire departments and one EMS station in the Rensselaer/Jasper County area Wednesday. Each department was presented with a commemorative American flag and a letter of appreciation. Some departments also received treats as a way of saying "thank you."
Spots the chapter members visited included the volunteer fire departments of Remington, Rensselaer, Wheatfield and Keener Township. The chapter also extened appreciation to Keener Township EMS.
"We are grateful and deeply appreciate the time you spend away from your families and the personal risks you take as a volunteer firefighter to protect us," the chapter wrote to the fire departments. "We think of those who lost lives 18 years ago and are so very appreciative of our own firemen who protect our homes and families today and put our lives ahead of their own. We know this day has special meaning for you, but please remember you have special meaning to us."
After receiving the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department's new flag and letter, Fire Chief Kenny Haun thanked the DAR members for visiting.
"On behalf of the fire department and the members, I want to say 'Thank you guys for your support,'" Haun said to them Wednesday morning. "There's times we feel we don't do enough, but we try hard, and we try hard every day. I'm proud of my guys."
Haun has been with the Rensselaer department for over 30 years. He went on to say that, "in my eyes, as fire chief, I will put my fire department against any fire department in this state. We're very well trained. We know what we're doing. And we're here to protect and serve our community. That's what we're going to do."
Local DAR leader Rhonda Kennedy said the chapter may be able to make an effort to acknowledge and support other local public servants on 9/11 in the future. This year's effort was somewhat limited due to it being the first time the local DAR has done it.