The COVID-19 health emergency has affected virtually every facet of life for Indiana's 6.7 million people. It's also thrown a wrench into the workings of the state's court system.
One thing that remains unchanged, though, is child custody and support issues. For those who have the court-ordered responsibility, they still must abide by it.
“Our general recommendations to clients are to stay the course and continue parenting time pursuant to their current orders,” said Elisabeth Edwards, founder of Wanzer Edwards PC law firm in Indianapolis who practices in several areas of family law.
Edwards said Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-08 provides, in paragraph 16 (b), that “travel to care for … minors, [and] dependents” is considered essential. Paragraph 16 (e) even more specifically provides that “travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody order” is considered essential.
“As such, so long as the travel is local or at least within two hours — such that the parent and child will not have to stop and risk exposure on the way — it should occur,” she said.
White County Circuit Court Judge Jason Thompson said via email his court is abiding by guidelines, which were set forth by the Indiana Office of Court Services and included in Holcomb's order.
"It's up to each individual judge whether they deem it an emergency or not (to schedule a hearing) for child custody matters," he said.
Edwards said custodial parents should not use the COVID-19 emergency as an “excuse” to deny the non-custodial parent visitation rights.
“The court-ordered parenting time should still occur, because the stay-at-home order specifically provides for it,” she said. “We understand that some parents may be trying to take advantage of this situation, and we’re here to keep steering the ship through this crisis."
Edwards said if there is a “reasonable” suspicion that a parent has been exposed to, or has been diagnosed with, COVID-19, then parenting time should be suspended for that parent “only for the 14-day quarantine period or as long as the illness has ended, whichever occurs last.”
“Courts are generally taking the position that whatever parenting time is missed or denied would need to be made up, and that parents who take advantage of this situation may be subject to contempt,” she said.
Edwards said courts will also require input from a relevant medical provider as to whether there should be a quarantine period.
“It’s not good enough for a parent to just be fearful that the other parent will not be as careful as they should be,” she said, “or that they are a medical professional and possibly have a heightened risk of exposure.”
Edwards said she has seen recent cases in which a parent is concerned because the other is either an essential employee or a medical professional.
“Given that this is a crisis that has no defined end date at this point, we are seeing that courts do not want to deny those parents time with their children,” she said.
Thompson said those issues are "not a big problem in White County at this time."
Edwards tells her clients to presume the other parent is taking the appropriate safety precautions after their work shifts, such as taking off clothes in the garage and bagging it for the laundry, and taking a shower.
“Certainly no one wants to become ill because that would mean that they would be out of work,” she said. “I understand that it really all comes down to fear, but we have to believe that our medical professionals and first responders know what they’re doing to stay healthy and keep their households healthy.”
Edwards said other issues that have arisen include visitation during spring break, especially for parents or children who live out of state and use flights for travel. She said that time, along with holidays or other special days, if missed, must be made up at a later time after the stay-at-home order is lifted.
“We just don’t know when that ‘later’ will be,” Edwards said.
Edwards said most courts, understanding that many parents may be out of work during the stay-at-home order, would “toll” child support, but an arrearage will be due once people are back to work. She added that stimulus checks may end up being diverted to parents who are owed child support.
“So keeping up with payments should be a priority, if at all possible,” Edwards said.
She said people should contact their attorney for specific advice to their situation.