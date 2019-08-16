Robert and Catherine Hanna of Rensselaer, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brittany Danielle Hanna, to Eric Charles Seaman, son of Kevin and Charla Seaman of Cicero and Noblesville, IN, respectively.
Brittany, a 2010 graduate of Rensselaer High School, works at Miller’s Merry Manor Wabash East as the building’s administrator. She graduated from
Indiana University – Bloomington in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management and policy and recently earned her MBA with a focus in healthcare administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Eric, a 2009 graduate of Hamilton Heights High School, works at the Honeywell Foundation in Wabash as the organization’s development officer.
He graduated from Ball State University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and telecommunications.
The couple is currently planning a January 2020 wedding. Brittany and Eric, who both reside in Wabash, will wed at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wabash. The ceremony will be officiated by Brittany’s uncle, Father Rick Nagel of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Indianapolis. The reception will take place at the Honeywell Center’s Legacy Hall. They plan to honeymoon in Barbados.