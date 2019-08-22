RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Council heard from Trane executives who had been working with the county on improving HVAC at the community corrections building last year. Speaking to the council, Mark Falahee explained the team from Trane has been doing a study and analysis at the county’s jail. “We did a lot or work to understand the issues,” he said. They’ve had workshops with the county commissioners throughout this process.
“We’ve got it figured out,” he told the council. He said the jail building has issues with insulation and control of the HVAC system that is currently in the jail. He suggested Trane would seal the building from air escaping through various places as well as improving insulation where needed. He also said they could improve lighting and save money on utility bills, that have been eating up the jail’s budget since it was built.
He said the system that is in place is sufficient, but does need some modifications. He also said they believe the jail is a “good candidate” for solar power. It has the land needed for the solar panels and solar can help offset the high utility costs. Another executive, David Berty, who specializes in HVAC systems, said the lion’s share of the jail’s energy costs is in electricity. A small percentage is natural gas.
The company will offer a 25 year warranty on the solar array, seal the facility to make it “tighter,” by adding insulation and seals, upgrade the control system so the sheriff and staff has control and provide all training and support for the system. Jim Shaw, who recently installed the solar array at the KV School Corporation, will be heading the installation at the jail. The jail could see $2.3 million in savings in 10 years by using the solar energy to handle the heavy workload during very hot or cold days.
The solar energy would not be used to sell power into the grid, but strictly to offer power to the jail.
Falahee explained the company had talked to the Bank of America, which is behind the project and is offering a good interest rate on a loan, if the county wanted to go that route. “It’s the best rate I’ve seen on this,” he said.
He explained the jail would still be tethered to the electric utility, so there would always be power should something happen to the solar panels.
When asked how long it would take to do the project, Falahee said about six to seven months for the insulation work and upgrade to the system, meanwhile Shaw said they could be installing the solar panels at the same time and also be done in the same time frame.
Councilman Gerrit DeVries, who has been on the council the longest, said they have been dealing with HVAC issues since 2008. “Pardon me for being skeptical,” he said. He asked what guarantee is there that the company will follow up and get things done right.
Falahee explained they could audit the performance of the system once a year, and could come to the council on an annual basis. “We feel strongly enough that the full audit approach isn’t scary to us,” he said.
Councilman Andy Andree said he has worked with this team previously and it went very well. “I have all the confidence in the company,” he said. DeVries said he was okay with that as he trusts Andree’s opinion.
County Commissioner Jim Walstra was in attendance so the council asked him what the board of commissioners would need from them. He said the commissioners feel this is the way to go and would like the council’s support for the projet and give them the go-ahead. The council voted unanimously to give their support and permission to the commissioners to secure tax exempt financing for the project.