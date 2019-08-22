RENSSELAER — Stephen Eastridge, executive director of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO), and the county council have spoken about a “scorecard” for considering future tax abatements for new and old businesses in the county. Eastridge has been working on the project since he began his employment at the JCEDO. The council had hoped to have something in place several years ago when Kevin Kelly had the position, but didn’t get what they wanted. Eastridge plans to have a set of criteria that would be given a score, and depending on what the company seeking abatement has to offer the county and its citizens, decides the final score. It is a more objective way for the council to make the decision on granting an abatement.
Eastridge has had the council’s attorney, Jacob Ahler, look over the scorecard. He said there are two goals in considering a tax abatement scorecard, to create certainty and to get a return on fiscal resources.
All of the council members agreed companies who get a tax abatement cannot come back and appeal their assessed value, as companies have done in the past. Eastridge said by accepting the council’s tax abatement, companies would “essentially” agree to this and it would save the county headaches. Eastridge said this has worked in Cleveland and in Michigan City, where he worked with their economic development organizations. “We want to be fair in what we’re doing, and that’s a fair thing to ask,” he said.
Both the county council and the commissioners will need to approve the final score card before it is implemented. Eastridge said his agency would like to be the facilitator of these tax abatement requests and would ask for a 3% administrative fee that would be paid by the companies making the request, not the taxpayers. This way, he said, everyone knows who to talk to.
He explained the fee would go towards special projects that economic development is looking into including spec building to direct development.
“We’d be getting more bang for our buck,” said Council President Rein Bontreger. “That’s your area of expertise,” he told Eastridge.
It would make things less confusing in the long run, Eastridge said.
He also talked about the four “target sectors” the agency has mapped out for future development, which are the three exits along I-65 that runs through the county, one in Remington, Rensselaer and DeMotte, and a fourth area east of Rensslear on SR 114 in Pleasant Ridge, which Eastridge said is the area west of Talbert’s Mfg. and east of IBEC, the ethanol plant.
He called these “community investment areas.” He said JCEDO would try to direct industries to these places. Councilman Paul Norwine said they also want to encourage companies that offer higher wages as well. Eastridge agreed. “We want to reward companies to pay higher wages.”
Councilman Gerrit DeVries, who has been on the council for many years, said he really likes the scorecard method. “We have looked at it for years, and nothing ever came of it.”
The council would have to have a memorandum of understanding with JCEDO in order for the agency to be in charge of directing the tax abatements, and the council would make the ultimate decision and could toss out the scorecard and use their own decision making process. They wouldn’t be tied to making their decisions solely by the scorecard if they so choose.
A unanimous consensus from the council encouraged Eastridge to finish developing the new strategy for tax abatements.