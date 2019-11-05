RENSSELAER — With the holiday season in full swing and Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, Rensselaer's annual Holiday Tree Trail has been scheduled for this winter.
It includes a tree-lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. Dec. 7.
The trail idea began last year with a tree-lighting ceremony at the park. Now, it is back by popular demand. After participants decorate their trees in the park, locals vote on their favorite by leaving behind food items to be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.
Utility Office Manager Heather Smart recently approached the Rensselaer City Council to request funds for this year's trail.
"It's a park fundraiser that is done in Potawatomi Park," she said. "I'm asking for up to $300."
Smart added that she doesn't anticipate spending that much money on the trail alone, but the additional funds are meant for a special project.
"What we are looking at is getting a live tree, one that, after the Christmas Tree Trail is over, will be planted in the park. So it's not wasted money. It's actually going to be a tree that we'll be able to decorate in the future and watch grow."
Smart said she was still working on getting the exact price and they were still deciding exactly what sort of tree is wanted.
"Again, it wouldn't be wasted money; it would be a donation to the park," she said. "But we would need to get some lights to go on the tree. (It is) not to exceed $300."
The council then approved Smart's request.
Locals are encouraged to participate in the trail event by providing their own tree, decorations, mounting device/stand and an extension cord, if needed. Lights may be used since power is available at the park.
The registration fee is $25. The proceeds will go to future programs and activities through the Rensselaer Parks Department. Checks should be made payable to "Rensselaer Parks."
Participants are also encouraged to place some sort of container under the tree to hold donated food items.
Locals will be able to judge the trees and leave donation items under their favorite ones from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 7. One food item will equal one vote.
To submit a tree, local organizations may fill out a form available online at the Visit Rensselaer Facebook page, with their organization name, contact name, email, mailing address and phone number, as well as a description of the tree's theme and decorations.
Completed forms must be sent in, along with the entry fee, to Rensselaer Parks Program Director Heather Hall, 508 N. Cullen St., Rensselaer, IN 47978.
Direct questions may be submitted to Hall at heatherhall919@gmail.com, or by calling 219-863-3656.
The application and registration fee is due Nov. 25. The tree installation must be completed by Dec. 5 and include some sort of signage for the represented organization. Trees should be removed by Jan. 5, and individual organizations are responsible for the removal of their respective displays.
This year's tree-lighting ceremony will serve as the kickoff for Rensselaer Parks' Frosty Fest activity, planned to include a live Nativity scene, treats, visits with Santa Claus and caroling.