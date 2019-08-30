RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council approved a $140,000 bid to move relays of the Egar Substation along Melville Street indoors. The bid was made by ISC, the service corporation of the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, based out of Indianapolis
"We've been working on this for a long time, really," said Mayor Stephen Wood. "We've had some problems out there with the relays for a long time. This is something that actually needs to be done."
Electric Line Supervisor Leonard Larson said the project will keep the relays out of the weather, to hopefully avoid future problems.
"We have four relays outside the building," Larson said. "They're in recluses and they're outside. We're moving all four of those relays inside the building, to keep them out of the weather."
The money will finance the various parts needed to handle the electrical equipment safely and make sure the relays can be controlled inside the building.
"That's control wire, the conduits, the equipment inside the building to put all the controls inside of it," Larson said.
The council also waived the fee for the building permit for the concession stand and restrooms to be built this fall at Brookside Park, as part of the Parks for People Campaign, prior to this weekend's groundbreaking ceremony for the new project.