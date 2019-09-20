Did you ever just consider the creativity of creation, the vastness of the universe, the expanse of the mountains and oceans, the colors and variations in nature, the size of the stars and moons and planets, the foods we eat, the flowers we smell and the fish and birds we watch and enjoy and their colors and majesty and beauty that we behold and enjoy?
Did you ever consider the number of insects there are in the world, the shape of the animals and abilities they have to survive, the order of the way life happens both what we see as good and bad? Did you ever stop and think how amazing it is that we just stay on this rock and don't simply float away into oblivion and darkness?
Have you ever attempted to comprehend how our earth goes around the sun but it looks the other way around, and then how the moon goes around and around us and changes shape and colors and sometimes doesn't appear at all, and then reappears and starts the cycle all over again, month after month?
Have you ever been amazed how the water on the beach sometimes comes farther onto shore than it does at other times and how it is like someone pulls the plug out of the giant bathtub and then later puts it back in and turn the water back on to fill it back up only to do it over and over and over again?
And how we can do none of that? Ever think about how a baby is formed and born, so wonderfully made, and how not all babies are formed and born the same? Does it ever just astound you that we all come from the same great-great-great (to the nth power) grandparent and yet look oh so different?
Have you ever just loved the beauty of a new fallen snow, the green of spring, the fun of summer and the color and harvest of fall, and just said thanks to the Creator of them all, and the amazing fact of grace that we get to see them 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 even 90 times in our lives?
Ever realize how creative our Creator is because He loves us and wants to do for us and help us enjoy an abundant life here on earth? Ever realize we are created in His image with the power to create and love and be creative?
October is Pastor Appreciation Month. Why not put your creative loving self to the test: how can I show my pastor how much I love and appreciate him or her? (I am writing on behalf of all the great pastors I know and see and work with in and around Rensselaer and Jasper County and all across the Kingdom of God. I pray you will treat them especially well as they serve you and God tremendously well. Amen.)