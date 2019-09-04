WHEATFIELD — Locals are welcome to a field day at Mark Kingma’s Farm on Friday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. to examine his strip trials of no-till next to no-till/cover crop strips.
The field day will be located at 3122 W. 1450 N. in Wheatfield. Alex Fiock with the Soil Health Partnership will have the field’s yield data from the past few years. Make sure to RSVP for donuts, coffee, and t-shirts by going to the website www.jaspercountyswcd.org/events or by calling 219.866.8008 x3. This field day is made possible by the Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative and the Soil Health Partnership. For more information on the Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative, locals may visit www.kankakeewatershed.org.
The second field day will take place on April 8, 2020, beginning at Mark Kingma’s Farm and ending at Cody & Ron Styck’s Farm. There will also be soil pits at both farms.