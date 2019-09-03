RENSSELAER — Director Marc Sinclair of the Jasper County Animal Shelter approached the Jasper County Commissioners Tuesday to request use of a donation fund.
Sinclair requested that $1,000 from the fund be used to help redo a storage shed out behind the building.
"We're out of storage room," he told the commissioners Tuesday morning.
Though the money is needed, Sinclair said the shelter is already getting help in the form of manpower and some materials from the Rensselaer Rotary Club.
"I think it's going to be about $1,000," he said, "well, $1,000 out of the fund. The Rotary Club is helping us with this. They've already started getting materials, and there's people lined up to help us do it."
He also pointed out that $450 is already earmarked in the donation fund for this project.
The project will involve enclosing a portion of an outside kennel. Sinclair said it is necessary to have more room for food storage, since bugs have been a problem.
"We wanted to completely seal one of the buildings up for our food storage," Sinclair said. "(Most of it) is still going to be the outside kennel. We're just taking a portion of it and enclose it, sealing it off to put our food in it. We're just having too many issues with bugs. Flies and moths have been getting in there."
Sinclair said that, if there are leftover funds, the staff may use it to address a rotting floor in another building.
The commissioners then passed a motion to approve the $1,000.
Afterwards, they inquired about the recent pipe leak which caused part of the shelter's ceiling to collapse at the end of last week. Unlike most of the leaks that the shelter staff have encountered, this one didn't drip through the ceiling, so it was not noticed in time before the ceiling collapsed.
"We're having about one leak a year out of those pipes," Sinclair said. "But, with all the rest of them, it starts dripping through (the ceiling). We find it early."
He said the leaky pipe was made of copper and pointed out that Shell Heating and Air Conditioning did a repair job on the Jasper County Corrections building in the past to fix a similar situation.