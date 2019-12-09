RENSSELAER — The employees of the Jasper County Clerk’s Office recently chose to take up the cause of 12 names from local Miracle Trees.
These trees, posted at various local businesses around the community, allow locals to pick up a card hanging from one of the branches, find the name of a child and buy a toy for that child. Now, 12 of those children will have their Christmas wishes come true with a little help from the Jasper County Clerk's Office. Fittingly enough, the office was recently outfitted with Christmas decorations to make it look like the front entrance to Santa's workshop.
"It gives us great satisfaction knowing we have helped 12 children in need," the office stated. "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from your friends at the Jasper County Clerk’s Office."
This year’s Miracle Tree program is put on by PSI IOTA XI Sorority and The Rensselaer Rotary Club, in conjunction with WRIN/WLQI Radio, First Merchants Bank, Alliance Bank, Banking Center of Kentland Bank Rensselaer, Fifth Third Bank, DeMotte State Bank of Rensselaer, Fenwick Farms Brewing Company and the Indiana Farm Bureau.