RENSSELAER — Fire Chief Kenny Haun of the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department recently gave the city council an update on the status of the department's unreliable aerial truck.
The council recently approved a transfer of $15,000 to have the truck repaired. Haun is hoping that the truck, which normally would be a key asset on all structure fires, can be repaired without the lengthy and costly process of removing the whole ladder from the truck to fix the internal mechanisms.
"The worst parts, they think they might know what the problem is," Haun said of the ongoing attempts at repairs. "They're going to put these parts in to see if it helps it or it fixes it, before they go and move the whole back of the truck off."
Haun said those needed parts won't be here for "about four weeks."
The RVFD has had the truck since the mid-2000s. It’s a 2005 truck, for which the city paid $737,000 at the time. the presumed cost of a new truck would be $1.2 million to 1.5 million.