RENSSELAER — After the recent unexpected layoffs of virtually every employee at Rensselaer's Genova plastics plant, totaling nearly 100 people, a local man has made it his mission to collect Christmas gifts for the families in need, between now and Monday, Dec. 23.
Aaron Hovis, an employee of Rensselaer's Spaw pet service salon, is trying to make sure that the families don't have to worry so much about Christmas gifts this year. His project is based on the annual "Stuff the Bus" campaign of local Cutting Room owners Karen Youngs and Shyla Brown, which they use to gather supplies for local school students.
Hovis recently got permission to put a van in the parking lot of Rensselaer's Kentland Bank this weekend, where locals can drop off Christmas gifts for the families. The bank is located at 480 S. College Ave., and there is a sign on the van for the campaign. There is also a fundraiser on www.gofundme.com, called "Bless former Genova employees," for monetary donations.
One remarkable aspect of the campaign is that it was created in just three-to-four days, during which time Hovis and other have been scrambling to gather approval for various resources.
"Hopefully we can pull it together," Hovis said Saturday. "I've probably talked to more people in the past week than the whole year."
The van is from the Calvary Assembly of God church in DeMotte. Hovis said the arrangements for that were made with help from Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson.
"I know he's got a bigger network of people than I do," Hovis said. "So I asked him if he could maybe see what he could do about reaching out to someone, churches or something. He managed to text me back, probably an hour later, and let me know that Calvary Assembly had it."
Other vehicles may be used for the campaign in the near future.
Hovis said he will soon have around 100 rolls of wrapping paper from a woman in Watseka, IL that he and other volunteers will use to wrap the donated gifts for everyone later this month.
"My wife actually found it on Facebook," he said. "She searched the (Facebook) marketplace for wrapping paper."
Though organizing this campaign has been overwhelming for him, Hovis said he is proud of what he's accomplished so far. He said other local businesses and organizations either have or are considering making financial or volunteer contributions.
"I feel like I got so much done in a couple days," he said Saturday. "I've never even tried to take on something like this before."
That said, many details are still in flux, and he is happy to take suggestions about how to improve the campaign in the short time he has to make it work before the week of Christmas.
"I appreciate any kind of input and help on it," he said, "because you never know what angles you haven't thought of until you talk to somebody else."
Hovis said he was partly inspired to make this happen by a friend who was one of the many people laid off from the local Genova site.
"My buddy was at my house, and I could see how it affected him, how down and out he was from it," Hovis said. "Then, the next day, I talked to another employee out at the Spaw, and he was the one that told me how it actually went down, how they actually strung them along for that much time."
Though Hovis was frustrated by the situation, he didn't think there was much he could do about it at first.
"It was weighing on me, since I talked to my buddy, because I remember thinking at the time 'I wish I could help him.' After I talked to him, it was constantly weighing on my mind, and then I saw the other guy."
Then, on Wednesday morning, he saw the Rensselaer Republican's first article describing the situation.
"It was sitting in front of me," he said. "And I don't know what it was man. It just came to me. I realized nobody was doing anything and that, if somebody didn't step up and do it, nobody was going to."
Hovis first called the Republican to discuss how such a campaign might be put together. Then, he called around to other people and businesses, and the campaign came into being.
For Hovis, the whole campaign was still in flux until the moment the church van was put in Kentland Bank's parking lot on Saturday.
"Until now, until today, it was just a hopeful thought," Hovis said Saturday. "And then, when I got the bus and I got the sign, everything became a reality."
Hovis can be contacted by calling or texting 219-964-8195 or by emailing ahovis11@gmail.com. Members of the affected families can also contact Hovis or Sheriff Williamson at 219-866-4956, so that they can be organized to receive a gift on Dec. 23. The Rensselaer Republican will have more information as this story develops.