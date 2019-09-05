“They will come and declare His righteousness to a people yet to be born, that He has done this.” (Psalm 22:31)
The first Sunday after Labor Day each year is Grandparents’ Day, tomorrow. So get them a card, or give them a call. And don’t forget to give thanks to your heavenly Father for them! Even if you don’t know them, God has blessed you tremendously through them. And these days, more and more often, grandparents and great-grandparents are sacrificing their “golden years” to adopt and raise their second and third generations, loving them as well as they can, when parents aren’t able to do so. Now that is love!
I think of the heritage my grandparents left me — an everlasting love! I never knew my maternal grandparents, but through my mom, I know how her mom’s attitude was, “What can I do for you today?” And her dad, a tin-worker during the Great Depression, taught her (and me through her) about hard work and generosity toward those in need.
My dad’s mom was a pastor’s wife and nurse. And my dad’s dad was a missionary and a pastor, passing along the eternal Heritage — Jesus, the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world. My grandpa baptized my dad into Christ, and taught him daily about the Savior. My dad baptized me and two of my sons, and Jesus even used my grubby hands to give the same “wet” forgiveness to my own third son (thanks be to God for thatcomfort, even in my grief!), my first grandson, and next week, my second. So now, my prayer is that my sons are God’s instruments to give Jesus by word and example to my own grandchildren.
So far, I’m terribly thankful that #1 son is doing that, though not perfectly, still, faithfully for #1 and #2 grandsons, as he and their mom bring them to where Jesus is in Word and sacrament each Sunday. Thank God for His faithfulness to all generations!
Read through all of Psalm 22. Perhaps you recognize the very first words — This is the cry of lamentation that Jesus utters as He suffers the wrath of God upon the sin of the whole world — all people of all places of all times (including yours). But though all He prayed was that first verse, He is the Author, through David’s pen, of the whole Psalm, and notice about 3/5 of the way through it, there is an abrupt shift. From lamentation and sorrow and pleading, to confidence and joy: v. 21 — “Save me from the mouth of the lion! You have answered Me!”
And from there on, the Psalm rejoices in God’s faithfulness and salvation. And at the end, it’s not just a rejoicing for today, but it is the sure confidence that this good news of Christ’s atoning death for all our sin will go on and be preached to generation after generation. And thus, having spoken Christ to our children as faithfully as we can, and, as the opportunity arises, to our grandchildren, and so on, we can rest in our Father’s perfect faithfulness, and commend our families into His care. His Church will never perish.
Our Father in heaven, You grant us the joy of seeing our children’s children. Give to all grandparents Your wisdom in Christ the crucified, that they may love and guide their grandchildren and help them reach full stature in Your gracious Kingdom; through Jesus Christ, Your Son, our Brother. Amen.