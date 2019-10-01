DeMOTTE — Airman Carah E. Call, of the DeMotte/Lake Village area, recently graduated from Air Force Basic Military Training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. She is the daughter of Jason and Amanda Call. She has signed for six years and plans on being a career Airman. She is currently training for a career in public health, with plans to become a pharmacist.
She has been an American Legion Auxiliary Junior member since the age of 3. She was nominated and attended American Legion Auxiliary Hoosier Girls State, receiving two scholarships from it. She enlisted in USAF DEP (delayed enlistment program) on Aug. 13, 2018. She also attended the Blue Star Moms of Indiana special banquet in May 2019.
On May 1, she was sworn in during a special enlistment swear-in at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and left Indianapolis for basic training on July 23.
Call was awarded Thunderbolt status for PT at basic training and her flight (FLT 680) was awarded the Commanders Excellence Award. She is scheduled to graduate from tech school at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio on Dec. 10.
She graduated North Newton High School with an Academic Honors Diploma in June earning a High School Award for Excellence in Art. Call played volleyball for NN from fifth-11th grade and played River Valley Soccer for six years. She ran NN varsity track two years, earning a letter in Track. She was also a Pop Warner Cheerleader for four years at both KV and NN.