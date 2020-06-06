REMINGTON — In spite of the COVID-19 health emergency, a new business opened its doors on South Railroad Street in Remington.
BRICKS is a collaboration space where members of surrounding areas and those traveling through the area can visit to work in quiet or collaborate with other members.
Remington resident Wendy Schwab and her husband, Jon, purchased the building and began renovations.
She admitted to a few “palm to the forehead” moments as they began renovations.
“What did I get myself into?” she asked at one point. But the trepidation morphed into a need to restore the building to its glory and share it with the community.
“I had so much support and encouragement from my husband and our children throughout the whole process,” Schwab said. “It really helped me keep moving forward and complete the vision.”
Schwab said she was hooked from the moment she first stepped foot into the building.
“I was drawn to the old brick, the original high tin ceilings and the history it held in our town of Remington,” she said. “I felt protective of its old beauty. Being very involved with Main Street, caring for and about our community, the idea of a co-working space started developing in my mind, with this once-dilapidated building being the container for it.”
As for the name, Schwab said the name “BRICKS” was the first thing that came to mind.
“First because it's a brick building and second because, like bricks, businesses are built idea upon idea, customer by customer, relationship by relationship. We are always better and stronger with network and growth.”
Since many people choose to work with space in between them, the layout comfortably will seat 25 people inside and 16 on the terrace. With the current COVID-19 social distancing recommendations in place, BRICKS can accommodate 15 inside and 16 on the terrace.
The yearly membership rate is $480 per year, or $50 a month. There are also day passes available for $25.
“Some (people) who live in our area commute to work and would like to work from home a few days a week or have home businesses,” Schwab said. “We also have large corporations that have need for off-site areas to hold meetings or interviews.”
She said BRICKS offers a spot for people to work high-speed Wi-Fi.
“The terrace also gets a lot of attention because of the beautiful brick walls, comfortable seating, and patio lighting,” she said. “I have also considered renting the location for evening events in the future. Anyone can always call to inquire.”
Schwab said BRICKS fills a need for people who live and work within the community.
“I would like to thank the community for the great support and encouraging comments especially during the times it seemed hard,” she said. “My prayer is for BRICKS to serve you well.”
For memberships or to learn more about BRICKS, visit www.meetatbricks.com.