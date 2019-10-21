RENSSELAER — Local police, firefighters and ambulance workers all responded to a semi-vs-car crash at the intersection of U.S. 231 and County Road 700 South Monday afternoon.
The accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. that day, between Arnetta Berenda's vehicle and a semi-truck with a tank carrying anhydrous ammonia belonging to S&M Transports. Berenda was the only one in her vehicle at the time.
The truck driver did not wish to comment on the accident.
Members of Berenda's family, including her husband, David Berenda, arrived soon after the accident. She was walking and speaking with others at the scene. Her family then drove her to Franciscan Health Rensselaer for a checkup.
"They way I understand it, the semi couldn't stop at the corner, and she was coming through," her husband said, after speaking with his wife and an officer at the scene. "He (the truck driver) said the roads were too slick and he couldn't stop."
In the course of the accident, the vehicles both ended up sliding into the front yard of Gidget Boose, who heard it from inside her house.
Boose, who has lived at the site for 15 years, said the intersection was infamous for accidents like this before it was renovated last year.
"I'm just thankful she's okay," Boose said of Berenda. "Before they got all this restructured, there were a lot."
Because of how narrow the road was beforehand, cars often would not pull up far enough to see the intersection properly to make sure it was safe to continue.
"It was crazy," Boose said. "They wouldn't pull up far enough to look."
A police report on the accident was not immediately available.