REMINGTON — Three years ago, Bayer began participating in Community Service Day by performing work at Remington’s parks.
This year was no different.
Bayer’s volunteer group visited Remington Community Park last month to complete some much-needed projects.
“With our community outreach efforts, we like to give back to the local Remington community and help to make a difference,” said Shayla Karlowsky, an occupational health nurse at Bayer. “Many of our employees are from this community and we want to show that we love where we live and enjoy making an impact in the community in which we work.”
This year, volunteers painted the picnic tables in the park’s shelters. In past years, they painted bridges on the walking path, landscaped the retaining walls, painted parking lot lines and helped with the pavilion splash pad. They have also donated picnic tables, benches and First-Aid equipment. Funds for the projects are typically donated by Bayer.
“We really appreciate all the help Bayer has donated to our park, especially during their busy harvest time,” Remington Park Superintendent Mike Babcock said. “Any volunteer time is especially important in keeping our parks looking nice.”
Bayer has participated in approximately 15 events and projects this year, according to Karlowsky. Bayer partners with Tri-County School Corporation in STEM activities, Butterfly Pollinator Gardens, Bicycle Safety competitions and presentations to sponsoring T-shirts for post-prom activities. In the spring, they conduct a spring clean-up for local senior citizen through the Remington Senior Center, cleaned about 13 yards for seniors in the community, and pick up trash along the highway in front of their site. Bayer employees also volunteer time at local school districts conducting seat belt safety checks.
“At Bayer, we appreciate our community and really enjoy showing that appreciation by all we do,” Karlowsky said. “We strive to strengthen the neighborhoods where we live, work and play through purpose-driven volunteer projects. All of the projects we have done are possible because of the Bayer Fund. Bayer always encourages any organization interested in grants to reach out to the local Bayer sites for more information and application.”
The Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing money for food and nutrition, education and community development projects. Bayer gives grant money for local organizations every year, with their focus on food and nutrition, STEM, ag education and community development.
The Bayer Fund awarded more than $1.4 million through the program in 2019 to help nonprofit organizations in rural communities.