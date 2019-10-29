RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Republican recently asked Republican City Councilman Scott Barton about his life and career that led to his candidacy for Rensselaer mayor, which will be decided Nov. 5.
Where were you born and raised? Where did you graduate high school?
"I was born and raised in Rensselaer to Neal and Gloria Barton. I graduated from Rensselaer Central High School, class of 1988. My wife Faith (Bilyeu) and I have been married for 29 years. We have three adult children, all of whom have graduated from Rensselaer. I am an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church."
Where did you graduate college?
"After high school, I attended Indiana State University for two years, studying construction technology."
What jobs and positions have you had in your career that you would like to mention? Where are you working now?
"I have worked in agriculture and construction my whole career. I was an assistant manager at two large hog farms for approximately four years managing employees, and day-to-day operations. I then took an industrial/commercial job for a local company working for 12 years at multiple jobs there. I became a foreman over employees. In 2007 to the present, I have owned my own construction company, managing employees and engineering my clients' projects."
When and why did you join the city government and council?
"When I was in high school, I was inspired by a teacher to give back and serve my hometown. I got appointed and re-elected to the Marion Township Advisory Board. Following this, I got elected to serve on the Rensselaer City Council in 2012. I am currently serving my second term. I have always been inspired by the government process and want to move the city into the future fiscally responsible."
What city/area projects that you've had to do with are you most proud of?
I am proud of every area of our city. Our employees are the city’s greatest assets. The project that I have spent the greatest amount of time on is the new fire station. Chief Haun and I spent countless hours on this project aiding with design, working with engineers and contractors. My construction background helped guide the project to become a beautiful facility the city is proud of."
Why do you want to be mayor?
"I have been asked, 'Why I would want the headache of being mayor?' The answer is simple to me. While serving on the city council has been very rewarding, there are limitations to what I can do to improve our city. I am not afraid to ask the tough questions, and I’m always mindful of the financial impact to the city."
What makes you the best choice for mayor?
"I believe I am the best choice for mayor. I had ideas for new uses of technology. We did away with a lot of paper. The use of email, iPads and computers being a more convenient way to communicate to all city departments. It has helped with council meetings. I want to work with our service organizations and listen to the people. I am eager to work with JCEDO (Jasper County Economic Development Organization) to bring new industry to Rensselaer. I don’t want Rensselaer to stand alone. We need to be partners with every community around us, and our county government."
If elected, what new projects would you pursue for the city?
"Two of the biggest projects to be fixed are: Inadequate infrastructure along State Road 114 to the interstate, and the downtown revitalization. Rensselaer can and will have new, good-paying jobs when this is completed. I will work with the council and utility board to see that this happens."
Which of the city's current projects/issues are the most important in your view?
"Infrastructure and public safety are always the most important issues. The city of Rensselaer needs to figure out how to help the residents that are on a very long waiting list for check valve installment. Our residents deserve faster service to help with flooding of their homes. While going door to door talking with residents, I have been told that the waiting list is 1½ to two years. Residents, of Wood Road and Owen street, have been annexed since 2011. State law requires all city services be provided to newly annexed areas within three years. We are just now looking at a sewer project for that area. Why are we five years late?"
What is a mistake you've made in your career that taught you a valuable lesson for your work in city government?
"To fully listen and understand what a person is conveying to me before responding or acting."