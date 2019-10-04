RENSSELAER — Autumn Trace, the city’s new senior living community, recently held a ceremony to formally raise up its American flag. Representatives of the local American Legion post assisted in that honor, along with at least four of the center’s own residents who are military veterans.
Those veterans in the center include Paul Hook, John Eaton, Richard Purdy and Allen Jeffries. Autumn Trace wished to recognize them “for their service and dedication to our county.”
“We are honored to fly our flag in the land of the free!” Autumn Trace stated. “God Bless America!”