RENSSELAER — The community is keeping its eye on the progress of art work that decorates the back walls of downtown city businesses this week.
Phase two of the REN ART WLK called Mural Week began Sunday and will continue through July 4. Events scheduled to coordinate with the week include:
• Wednesday, July 1 — Tie dye in Cone Flower Mural parking lot from 5-7 p.m.
• Thursday, July 2-Saturday, July 4 — Art Wall of Love at eMbers fence, 5-7 p.m. each night.
• Wednesday, July 1-Saturday, July 4 — Mural docent presentation from 5-7 p.m. each night near existing murals.
• Thursday, July 2 — Presentation by ART WLK curator Cameron Moberg, 5-7 p.m.
• PAC Virtual Art Show- All week at the Station at eMbers
ART WLK officials would like to thank those who donated food or money to help purchase snacks and meals for the artists. If you are still interested in donating, artists are in need of breakfast items such as fruit, protein bars, etc.
If you are interested in donating, please coordinate via email or texting to get the items to the artists by calling eMbers.
As always feel free to reach organizers if you have any questions, want to volunteer this week, or make any donations. Updates can be found on the ART WLK’s Instagram and Facebook pages.