RENSSELAER — Alliance Bank recently donated $1,000 to the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Kenny Haun said that most or all of the funds will likely be put toward the department's fundraiser for new Hurst tools, commonly known as the "jaws of life."
"I would say (we're within) a couple thousand, I'm guessing," Haun said of the fundraiser goal Wednesday. "I don't know if that's been added in yet or not, but I would say we're probably within a few thousand."
The department is hoping to raise $32,000 to pay for the jaws, and over half of that had been raised, as of July.
The "jaws of life" are often used to aid first responders to remove obstacles blocking them from entrapped individuals.
Tax deductible donations for the new jaws may be mailed directly to the RVFD, at 1060 W. Clark St. in Rensselaer.