RENSSELAER — Employees of Genova Products Inc.'s Rensselaer location have been laid off indefinitely as of last week.
Company officials stated in a press release that a recent material shortage is lasting longer than anticipated, leading to indefinite layoffs for virtually every employee at several locations nationwide, including Rensselaer.
Jose Soto, a quality control auditor at the Rensselaer plant, took to Facebook Dec. 5 to comment on the local layoffs.
"Friends, keep my coworkers from Genova Products in Rensselaer in prayer," he stated Thursday. "This week, we received news that all employees are placed on ‘indefinite layoff’ status. As we enter into the Christmas/New Year season, let us prepare to enjoy our time together and move forward to new beginnings."
The company's Kentucky location suspended normal operations in late November due to a raw material shortage, according to a press release from Dec. 5. The initial indication was the shortage would be temporary and the company would quickly "resume operations." But the shortage has instead "lasted longer than the company originally anticipated."
"We are diligently working toward obtaining raw material and resuming operations as quickly as possible," stated Joseph Pusateri, Genova Products' director of operations. "To assist our employees, we have cashed out any eligible paid time off as to minimize any hardship on them."
Pusateri said the company's objective "has and continues to be to resume normal operations so our most valued associates can return back to work."
"We recognize this has been a hardship on our employees and we are doing everything we can to accommodate their needs," he stated. "This is especially difficult during this time of year now that the holiday season is upon us. We will keep everyone updated as our current situation changes."
The Rensselaer Republican did not immediately get a response from Soto or the company's local and corporate offices.