JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Airport Authority closed on a land parcel to the west of the airport on Tuesday, and ultimately, it won’t come at a big cost to the county.
Grant funding from both federal and state agencies will cover 95 percent of the acquisition, Airport Manager Ray Seif said.
“Because the northern 47 acres will be used for airspace protection for the current grass runway in addition to future development of the east/west paved runway,” Seif said, “that portion qualifies for Federal Aviation Administration and Indiana Department of Transportation grant funding.”
The land, owned by the Eldridge family, was purchased with the hope of developing a future east/west runway. The family, however, wasn’t interested in selling just the 47 acres needed by the airport, preferring to sell all of the 80 acres at once, Seif said.
Instead, the airport will buy 47 acres outright and finance the remaining 32 acres over a three-year term with a seller-financed mortgage.
“The remaining 32 acres could be sold or developed in the long term,” Seif said, “but will be added to the airport’s cash farm, generating income in the meantime.”
The transaction comes on the heels of last year’s purchase of the 72-acre Phegley family lot. Tuesday’s deal has been in the works since the end of 2019, Seif said.
“Since the airport was asking for grant funding, specific steps had to be followed, which took time and that’s why it took close to eight months to finalize and close the deal,” he said.
After all grants are received, Seif estimates the airport’s share will be between $30,000 to $35,000.
Money received from federal and state agencies for the Phegley property is $475,000, with $167,000 more coming in 2020 for the remainder of the Phegley purchase and first year of the Eldridge deal.
Remaining funding through 2024 will total $582,000, with potential for $357,000 more once an updated airport layout plan, scheduled for 2021, is prepared.
Once approved, the runway project will likely fall around $10 million — 95 percent of which will come from federal and state grant funding, Seif said.
Seif added the county should reap a long list of rewards, including:
1. Increased revenue for the airport, reducing airport’s dependence on public assistance.
2. Increased traffic causing ripple effect benefiting local shops, restaurants and hotels.
3. Increased access to the community allowing current businesses to operate more efficiently while attracting new businesses to the community. Citing the noplanenogain.org website, Seif added that:
a. Business aircraft users outperform non-users by 23% in revenue growth.
b. A single business aircraft can bring an airport and the community $2.5 million economic benefit.
c. Business aviation benefits include employee time savings, improved productivity, improved customer service, strategic transaction acceleration and protecting intellectual property.
d. 42% of business aircraft are flown to towns with little or no commercial air service.
e. 80% of business aircraft are flown into airports in small towns and communities.