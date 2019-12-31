NORTHWEST INDIANA — Adult Education and Learning Centers of Northwest Indiana are offering free ServSafe training. Training will cover ServSafe Food Manager, ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Alcohol and ServSafe Allergens.
This training could improve chances for employment or job advancement, and set participants apart from others in the hospitality industry. With scholarships available for eligible individuals, this training is intended for anyone just out of high school, someone with little or no work history, poor work history or looking for a new career.
After successful completion of the training, participants will earn four certifications—ServSafe Food Manager, ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Alcohol, and ServSafe Allergens.
For more information or to register for ServSafe Training at an Adult Learning Center, interested parties are encouraged to contact John Schlatter at 219-462-2940, ext. 1040 or jschlatter@cwicorp.com.