ISBA recognizes recipients of 2019 Exemplary Governance Awards
The Indiana School Board Association has announced the individual and board winners for the Exemplary Governance Awards Program --formerly CAP awards — for 2019.
These individual school board members and
collective school boards have shown extensive dedication to their professional development by
attending ISBA and other sanctioned events throughout the year.
Locally, the Kankakee Valley, South Newton and West Central school boards earned a “Commendable” rating. Instructors who earned special recognition from ISBA include:
• Kristy Stowers of the Kankakee Valley School Corporation, who earned a Distinguished rating;
• Jill Duttlinger of KVSC, who earned an Exemplary rating;
• Amanda Sharpe of West Central, who earned a Commendable award;
• Todd Miller of West Central, who was presented a Distinguised award;
• Amanda Berenda of South Newton, who was given an Exemplary rating.
ISBA provides board members with numerous professional development opportunities every year. These opportunities keep members informed and educated on best board practices, legislative changes, legal updates, and policies that need to be considered.
Recognition through the EGAs is an excellent way to show your commitment to the students, school corporation, and community through outstanding leadership and excellence in school board governance.
This year’s EGA winners breakdown is as follows: 87 Commendable Individual awards, 37
Advanced Individual Awards, 44 Distinguished Individual awards, and 19 Exemplary Individual
awards — the highest level of award.
For collective school board recipients, the list includes 92 Commendable boards, 1 Advanced board, 3 Distinguished boards, and 1 Exemplary
board — School Town of Speedway — the highest level of award for boards.
For more information on the EGA program requirements and to see the list of individual and
board award winners, please visit https://www.isba-ind.org/ega-awards.html.
“ISBA again congratulates all of these award winners for their attention to professional development as school board members,” ISBA officials said last week. “The effort put into the attendance at events is reflective of their commitment to Hoosier students.”