RENSSELAER — Anna Hannon is one of the most decorated members to put on an FFA jacket at Rensselaer.
And she’s still not done yet.
Just a junior at Rensselaer Central, Hannon has two more years of competition to enjoy, with contests set to begin in late February to coincide with FFA week (Feb. 22-29) and continue through spring.
A member of both of Rensselaer’s national championship livestock judging teams, Hannon, the daughter of Kurt and Leslie Hannon, calls one of those team’s most recent wins a personal highlight.
The 2018 national team won the international livestock judging contest in Ireland in June 2019. She was joined on the team by brother Tyler, Ashley Peterson and Gage Tebo.
“It’s the first time they ever had that contest, so we were the first team to ever win that particular contest,” she said.
It gets better. Hannon earned second place individually in cattle judging in the American division, which featured nearly 50 competitors.
In 2017, Rensselaer’s livestock team won the national FFA contest in Indianapolis: Zach Wamsley, Cody Goodman, Paige Longstreth and Hannon earned a trip to Scotland and Ireland in the summer of 2018.
The 2020 judging season will kick off with the Rensselaer contest Feb. 22. Hannon and her family will then hit the road for contests throughout the Midwest.
“Every weekend from that until mid-April, there’s a judging contest. High school and colleges put them on for whoever can go,” she said.
Because her brother became heavily involved in judging when Anna was younger, she just fell in behind as she attended events with her family.
“The reason I started so young is because my brother is three years older than me and my mom and dad were helping him practice, so I just tagged along,” she said. “That’s been a big reason for my success because I have three or four more years of experience on people.”
It was long before Anna was adding trophies and ribbons to her own portfolio. The competition, however, has become stiff as she got into high school.
“When I was younger, I was winning by 20, 30 points because I’ve been doing it for so long,” she said. “Now everybody has started to catch up and has made it tougher.”
Hannon picked through boxes of trophies, plaques and ribbons to prepare a list of her biggest accomplishments besides the national awards, including:
• 2014, ’15, ’16, winning the Cloverdale High School invitational and Rensselaer invitational Livestock judging junior contest;
• ’16 and ’17, winning the Dubois County invite;
• 2016, high individual at a contest at Lakeland College in Illinois;
• 2018, winning high individual and team champion at the Blackhawk East in Kewanee, Ill.;
• She won the 2018 state contest individually in reasons, where competitors are tested on terminology and presentation;
• 2019, earned high individual at Hoosier Beef Congress in Indianapolis. In October 2019, she won a national contest at Nebraska in reasons in sheep and goal and finished fifth overall;
“Reasons is definitely my strong suit,” she said.
In spring 2018, she placed among the top 10 individually in every competition she attended in Indiana and Illinois.
Last summer, she followed in her brother’s footsteps by winning the Supreme Showmanship award at the Jasper County Fair. Hannon has been a frequent competitor in Supreme Showmanship and will likely be a favorite again this summer.
But, she said, “My favorite part is showing in the regular show. I like showmanship, but it’s not my favorite part. I think being able to present that animal to the best of your ability is in class and then gaining success from it is better.”
Soon to be a nine-year member of 4-H, Hannon has shown sheep (her favorite), swine and goats over a span of 12 years in all.
Also in 2019, she was picked president of the Rensselaer FFA chapter as a sophomore after serving as an officer as a freshman.
That honor came under former FFA teacher Ron Wamsley. The Rensselaer chapter is now sponsored by James Armbruster, who replaced Wamsley prior to the school year.
‘We got to go through a change,” said Hannon, who will know this spring if she will retain her presidency in the chapter. Elections occur every year. “It’s exciting. Change is different and hard, but it’s been good, I think.”
Anna won her first contest in 2013 at the age of 7. Because her parents are incredibly knowledgeable in livestock judging — both Kurt and Leslie met while serving together on a college livestock judging team and Kurt continues to judge — Anna said family conversations center around livestock and judging, particularly when it’s time to compete.
“Congregation always seems to happen in the barn,” she said. “We find ourselves out there often. They teach you stuff you don’t even know that they teach you, but I think applying yourself is a big thing.
“We recently went to look at sheep because it’s time to start buying sheep for the 4-H year. We went to dinner and all we talked about was, ‘I liked this one and I liked this one.’ There’s always talk about judging and not just at a contest but when you’re showing. When you’re picking out your show animals, you’re judging them to what you think a judge would like.”
Hannon has developed a good ear for what is said at livestock shows,
“We definitely generate a lot of talk around livestock,” she said of her family, “so going to show and watching from the stands and listening to that person give their opinion on what the stock looks like, I think that really helps you become a better judge.”
With as much experience she has already gained, it is hard to believe that she still has another year of livestock competition before she decides on her career path after high school.
Anna is currently looking at junior college schools in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas that specialize in livestock judging. She will then transfer to a four-year school to continue judging.
“The route most kids take is you go to a junior college first and judge as a sophomore then transfer to a senior college and judge as a senior,” she said. “So it’s a year of practice, a year of judging, a year of practice, a year of judging.
“I have some big decisions coming up.”
Hannon has already carved her name in the livestock judging field. Because of her success, her name resonates with junior colleges trying to recruit her.
Ultimately, she will pick a school that best fits her career choice, which could veer towards any number of directions.
“I want to definitely stay in the agricultural field,” she said. “Where that job is and what it is, I’m a little undecided. I like the ag business and ag sales, like the merchandising, selling-type of things. I don’t know if I love agronomy. I’m thinking more of livestock merchandising, communications and advertisement. Or a business van like a vet. Running a feed lot, running a large cattle operation. Farm management type aspects.
“My ultimate goal is to move out to Oklahoma or Texas and do something in livestock. Living there in a more ag-livestock world is what I want now, but who knows.”