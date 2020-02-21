RENSSELAER — Just a handful of tickets remain for this year’s “Pink for Sam” event honoring Donna Sullivan on Saturday at Embers in Rensselaer.
For the first time since “Pink for Sam” began seven years ago, this year’s event will feature a country western theme called “Small Town #Strong.” Country music artist Nate Venturelli will be on hand to provide a live performance at 8 p.m.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Embers features a 21+ cash bar with food and a complimentary sweet and savory bar will be set up.
Those arriving late will be admitted with a donation when doors reopen at 9 p.m. Dance beats will be provided by DJ Chad Wynn, who will spin tunes until midnight.
Tickets can be purchased online at embersvenue.com or on the “Pink for Sam” Facebook page. Donations are accepted any time at P.O. Box 124 in Rensselaer.
Michelle Oliver, an organizer of the “Pink for Sam” event, said tickets are going fast.
“We’ve sold tickets right up to the event and we’ve sold all the tickets in just 16 hours before,” Oliver said. “We normally sell out quicker than late, but we do have a few tickets left.”
Proceeds from the event will be presented to Donna Sullivan, a long-time CNA from Rensselaer who was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer last year. She underwent two surgeries and several rounds of chemotherapy and continues chemo treatments.
Oliver said “Pink for Sam” recipients can use the money for anything they want. Sam Agent, whom the event is named for, took her family to Disney World with money raised at the very first event.
“All the money goes right to the recipients,” Oliver said. “They can use it for medical bills, take trips or whatever they want to use if for.”
Though “Pink for Sam” was created to bring awareness to breast cancer, the event supports all cancer victims, Oliver added.