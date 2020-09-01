RENSSELAER — The third annual Memories Alive event, presented by the Jasper County Historical Society later this month, will stoke the memories of eight people buried at Rensselaer’s Weston Cemetery.
This year’s Memories Alive is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. CST. Pre-sale ($10 for adults, $5 for children under 12) and event day tickets ($12 and $6) will be sold for the event, which was attended by over 140 people in 2019.
It will feature a different format than past years. Instead of a single performance, there will be two. The first will be 11 a.m. in the park shelter with no walking necessary.
Anyone who cannot or does not want to walk the roughly half-mile course later in the afternoon should attend this performance. There will be no golf carts allowed this year.
“They were by far the largest expense for the event, eating up most of the ticket revenue,” Jasper County Historical Society members said of the carts.
An afternoon performance which requires walking will be 2 p.m. and will have the same format as previous years. This year, the tour will feature eight people buried in the western part of Weston Cemetery west of the creek.
The route will loop that section with eight performers in costume standing near a headstone, providing short biographies of the people they are portraying.
There will be some chairs at each station.
The names of those to be portrayed will be revealed at both sessions, but they could include “mothers and fathers and husbands and wives. Not all had children or married. Some were born far from Rensselaer and some died far from Rensselaer. Some are notable for what they did locally and some for what they did away from Rensselaer. Some came from interesting families that they may want to talk about. All died in the 20th century but most were born in the 19th (century),” said event organizers.
The walking tour will include short bios of each person being portrayed. Last year, actors portrayed eight individuals buried in the cemetery, including:
• Lura Irene Luce Halleck, who was buried in 1941. She is the mother of prominent Republican politician Charles Halleck, who served in Congress from 1935-69, rising to the position of minority leader.
• Howard “Lefty” Clark, who was buried at Weston in 1979. He served as editor and noted columnist of the Rensselaer Republican from 1924-1970.
• Dianah Evans Moore, who was buried in 1904. She is the daughter of Revolutionary War soldier John Evans of South Carolina. She is the only Real Daughter of the Revolution — meaning her father fought in the Revolution — buried in the cemetery. She was portrayed last year by her great-great-great-granddaughter.
• Mary Ellen Travis Thompson, who was buried in 1916. She was married to prominent banker Alfred Thompson and is the mother of Delos Thompson, former president of the State Bank of Rensselaer. She also helped establish Rensselaer’s first park, Milroy Park.
• Benjamin Harris, who was buried in 1916. A one-time county surveyor in Newton County from 1876-78, his old home in Newton Township is now a drug rehab facility.
• Leandus “Lonny” Davisson, who was buried in 1918. Lonny died from disease in France during World War I. Originally buried in France, his body was returned to the United States in the 1920s and buried at Weston.
• Frederick Fendig, who was buried in 2001. He owned a drug store in Rensselaer and became a banker at Harris Trust in Chicago. Later, he purchased the Circle Z Ranch, a guest ranch in southern Arizona that was used as the set of several movies and TV shows.
• George Zorich, who was buried at the cemetery in 1967. A former member of the Chicago Bears, he married Jacqueline Dean and settled in Rensselaer. He was active in the city’s park system, promoting and developing summer athletic programs.
In 2018, those portrayed included Mary Makeever, who died in 1885 and has an ornate statue marking her family’s burial sites; James Dean McFall, who died by drowning at the Babcock Quarry in 1946 at the age of 12 (his death sparked the development of the Rensselaer city pool); Thomas Parkison, whose name graces a marker in the cemetery but is not buried in the cemetery after he was lost at sea in 1943; and David Nowels, who was portrayed by an ancestor, Chris Grow.
