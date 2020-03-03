RENSSELAER — Honorable Judge Patricia Riley, a Rensselaer native who is on the Indiana Court of Appeals, will be the keynote speaker at the second International Women’s Day celebration Sunday, March 8, at Embers in Rensselaer.
The speakers program, which runs from 9-11:30 a.m., features Rensselaer-native women and topics will focus on girls in sports and the 50th anniversary of women in FFA.
The event has been sold out, but it will be live-streamed on the Internationl Women’s Day Rensselaer Facebook page.
The afternoon program will run from noon to 5 p.m. and is open to the public. The free program features a marketplace for people to explore and shop locally-owned women-made goods and women-owned businesses.
Vendor businesses will feature fresh-cut flowers, giftware, pottery, makeup, nail art, local art, jewelry and other handmade goods. Vendors will also be selling baked goods and other homemade food.
In addition to shopping, attendees can make and take inspiring art. From 1-2 p.m., there will be breakout table talks centered on women in business and the labor market.
International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated annually on March 8 and is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911.
This year’s celebration is important in the United States as it marks the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. It took 72 years, countless campaigns and hundreds of thousands of people mobilizing for women to win the right to vote.
Today, more than 68 million women vote in elections because of the courageous suffragists who never gave up the fight for equality.
With Rensselaer’s International Women’s Day this year, everyone is encouraged to vote and engage fully in the democratic process as well as to inspire civic action and persistence.
This year’s event is sponsored by Alliance Bank, Jasper Newton Foundation, Jasper County Tourism Commission, Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Rensselaer Pet Care.