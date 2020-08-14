WHEATFIELD — Joe Mackey, the Democratic nominee for Indiana’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, will participate in a candidate meet and greet in Wheatfield on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. CDT and will take place at the American Legion Post 406 (17768 N. 80 W., Wheatfield). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held in the outdoor pavilion. Face coverings are required, and social distancing is highly encouraged.
In addition to Joe, several other candidates for public office will partake in the meet and greet. Those running for office at the state level are Luke Bohm, the Democratic nominee for Indiana State Senate, District 5; Michael Lovely, the Democratic nominee for the Indiana House of Representatives, District 16; and Loretta Barnes, the Democratic nominee for the Indiana House of Representatives, District 13.
The event will also include three individuals running for Jasper County Council At-Large seats — Vandaline Baker, Butch Jeffries, and Samantha Misch.
The event will begin with each candidate giving opening remarks followed by a Q&A session between the candidates and the members of the audience. Those in attendance are then encouraged to stay for an informal meet and greet with all of the candidates (while continuing to practice social distancing).
“This is yet another example of Mackey working every day to meet and listen to as many Hoosiers in the 4th District as possible even in the midst of the unprecedented challenges that this pandemic presents,” according to a press release announcing Mackey’s visit to Jasper County. “He is committed to running a people-driven campaign, and each of his public appearances, whether virtual or in person, highlights this commitment. Joe is no stranger to adversity, and he and his fully-staffed campaign will continue to push ahead with the goal to #FlipThe4th and defeat Jim Baird.”
This event is free and open to the public. All inquiries pertaining to the event should be directed to Mike Wheeler, the Chair of the Jasper County Democratic Party, at chairmikewheeler@gmail.com.
Mackey and his wife of 32 years, Tami, reside in Lafayette. They were blessed with three children. Their oldest son, Conor Mackey, is a graduate of Indiana University. Their other two children, Patrick and Claire, were lost tragically as teenagers to two different forms of pediatric cancer in the span of just 30 months.
Mackey worked for 27 years at Caterpillar, Inc. as a machinist. He has since retired and now advocates for families of children with cancer in addition to actively campaigning to be the next representative of Indiana’s 4th Congressional District.
