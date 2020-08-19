JASPER COUNTY — The monthly virtual round table gathering hosted by the Jasper Newton Foundation and Jasper County Economic Development Organization on Friday focused on volunteerism with guest speakers from Phil’s Friends, Meals on Wheels and CASA.
Judy Earnshaw, representing Phil’s Friends, talked about the organization and the need for volunteers. Phil’s Friends is a non-profit organization that sends care packages to cancer patients undergoing treatment. The boxes are decorated, packed and distributed to hospitals by volunteers.
The organization has volunteers who make blankets, decorates and colors cards and boxes, knit or crochet hats and donate supplies for the packages.
The group has gathered at the First Christian Church in DeMotte and the Community Christian Reformed Church in Roselawn to fill the packages. With enough volunteers, they can package many boxes in one night. Earnshaw said this year, the annual fund raising gala will be virtual on Sept. 25, and will have more information available.
Earnshaw can be reached at 219-895-6731 or judye@philsfriends.org. The organization’s website is www.philsfriends.org.
Sandra Noe, of Northwest Indiana Meals on Wheels, explained volunteers deliver meals to seniors or shut-ins and are starting a new delivery service to the Rensselaer area. She said they started the NWI branch in 1977, serving nutritious meals to anyone from age 3 to “93.”
“That knock on the door means so much to the recipients,” she said.
Many of them are seniors who don’t get much company, especially with the pandemic. Seniors are more isolated than ever. The volunteers who deliver the meals are also making a wellness check since they are there daily. The volunteers are trained in emergency procedures if a senior doesn’t respond to the knock, doorbell or phone call.
The NWI Meals on Wheels program gives recipients a select menu to choose their meals from, something not all of the programs do.
“We’ve always done therapeutic diets,” she said. They also cook all meals from scratch.
“We are proud to work with the foundation (Jasper Newton Foundation) to do home delivered meals,” she said.
They have been providing the meals for the senior centers in the county as well as the Head Start programs. Since the pandemic has closed these congregate centers, the organization had to come up with a way to continue the meals to the seniors. They developed a plan to freeze the meals and make them easy to reheat and began delivering a week’s worth of meals on Mondays.
Meals still delivered daily are placed in two bags, one for hot, one for cold. They are hung on the doorknob and the delivery person will knock and leave the door step. Then the deliverer calls the recipient to let them know the food is there.
They’ve begun curbside meal pick ups at the county senior centers, so the seniors can get out of the house, and drive up to the center to receive their frozen meals and wave at the workers they miss since they aren’t able to gather together for lunches and programs now.
“This has really made a difference,” she said.
They are hoping to do the same in Lake and Porter counties as well.
The NWI branch has over 600 volunteers across the area, with a need for 15 or 16 to help deliver meals in the Rensselaer area. Drivers are already delivering meals to residents at the north end of the county, and Noe said, they want to expand those delivery areas in DeMotte and down to Remington.
“It seems so simple, but it makes the biggest difference,” said Brienne Hooker, director of the Jasper Newton Foundation.
“We do need help expanding to rural areas,” Noe said
She asked those in the meeting to help her get the word out to people who may not know the program exists.
“Get the word out for volunteers,” she said. Those who do volunteer get so much more out of it.
Meals are private pay, but there are ways to fund the meals for those in lower income brackets. Call and they will find a way to get them on the program she said.
Noe can be reached at 219-756-FOOD (3663) or at sandra@mownwi.org.
Katie Hall is the director of CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. These advocates are volunteers who represent children who are abused or neglected as they go through the court system.
Hall’s CASA group, based in Jasper County, assists children in Jasper, Newton and Benton Counties.
“We have more kids than we have volunteers,” she said.
So far this year, they have served 142 children, and she said that number will rise. Currently, there are 25 children without representation. These children are victims of physical, emotional or sexual abuse.
Last year, CASA served 183 children and 200 in 2018.
“Our biggest need is volunteers,” she said.
To volunteer, a person must be 21 and not have a criminal record. There is a background check done, and volunteers go through training, which Hall conducts.
She said, “I will teach you. You don’t have to have a degree. The children need the help.”
She said volunteers are given a list of children who need an advocate, and the information on their situation. The volunteers can choose so they’re not comfortable with a situation. They meet face to face with the child once a month, and they can help with school work, help find warm clothing for winter if needed, etc. She said, “We advocate for their best interest.”
Reunification with parents is always the goal, but not always achieved. The advocates stay with that child until placed in a safe home environment.
“We are looking for individuals who want to help the children. Save the children. Volunteer to advocate for them,” Hall said.
She can be contacted at 219-866-0843. There is also a website and Facebook page with information on being an advocate and the program.
Hooker asked what the deficit in volunteers is in Jasper County. Hall said they need 15 people.
“Some children haven’t been seen since March. I know case numbers will rise after they return to school,” she said.